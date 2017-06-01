THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE









NEW CT STATE BUDGET NOT EXPECTED UNTIL MONTH’S END

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they’re now aiming to pass a state budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven said Thursday “there is not any realistic prospect” of reaching an agreement on a new two-year state budget that can be approved before the General Assembly adjourns on June 7. Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy are struggling to reach a deal on how to cover a projected $5 billion deficit in the new two-year budget that begins July 1. The total budget is expected to be roughly $40 billion. Malloy says he would prefer lawmakers reach an agreement before the regular legislative session ends. However, he acknowledges there are “very big issues” that need to be resolved.

MALLOY SAYS PREZ CLIMATE DECISION A MISTAKE….

HARTORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement “a grave mistake,” predicting future generations will pay the price. Malloy, who is also chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, said Thursday that history will judge Trump’s Republican administration “harshly for its collective failure to address one of the most pressing global issues of our lifetime.” Malloy says Connecticut will continue its efforts to address climate change with what he called commonsense and practical initiatives that will help grow the state’s economy. He says it is unfortunate Connecticut will now “lack a strong partner at the federal level” after Trump’s action. Trump says the U.S. will begin negotiations to “re-enter either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction.”

….AS DOES RI GOVERNOR

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is vowing to continue taking steps to address climate change despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal. Raimondo said Thursday that she’s deeply disappointed with Trump’s action. She said the Paris Agreement is about more than just climate change. She said it’s also about “opportunity, stewardship and America’s standing as a global leader.” Raimondo said that Trump’s decision won’t deter Rhode Island from pushing forward on steps needed to address climate change. She said the state has set a goal to secure 1,000 megawatts of renewable energy resources and double the number of renewable energy jobs by 2020. She said she’ll continue to work with “partners in other states to protect our environment and advance clean energy alternatives.”

CT TOLLS “NOT DEAD”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he still expects lawmakers will act on legislation in the coming days that could lead to tolls on Connecticut’s highways. The Democrat insisted Thursday “tolls are not dead,” despite the House of Representatives failing Wednesday to debate a promised bill. That proposal would authorize the Department of Transportation to install electronic tolls. Without enough support, Aresimowicz says lawmakers are working on changes to the bill. House Minority Leader Themis Klarides predicts there’s “one vote at most” for tolls among House Republicans, saying her caucus is “not going to put our fingerprint on that murder weapon.” The Motor Transport Association of Connecticut estimates tolls could cost the typical family $7,527 over the next 20 years. The General Assembly’s regular session adjourns June 7.

WHY DOES AETNA WANT TO LEAVE?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials are looking inward to see what could have been done to dissuade companies like General Electric and now possibly insurance giant Aetna from relocating to places considered more innovative. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says the state’s “unwillingness to come up with an overall goal” for its urban centers, such as Hartford, is costing Connecticut dearly. Other officials stress the need to get a better handle on the fiscal problems facing the state and its cities. Mark Bertolini, the chief executive of Aetna, announced Wednesday that his company is in negotiations to move its headquarters out of Hartford, where it has been based for nearly two centuries. Bertolini says Aetna wants to broaden its access to “innovation and talent that will fill knowledge economy-type positions.”

FOXWOODS CASINO ATTENDANT ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED

A Massachusetts man is accused of assaulting a female bathroom attendant at Foxwoods. Police say 29-year-old Peter O’Donnell was drunk when he tried to enter the women’s restroom at the Shrine nightclub on May 24th. The bathroom attendant said to police that she told O’Donnell he was entering the wrong restroom, and tried to escort him out when he refused to listen. At that point, the victim said O’Donnell grabbed her by the shoulder and neck and pushed her to the ground. The woman told police she hit her head on the wall as she fell, but didn’t require any medical attention. O’Donnell was arrested at the scene and has been permanently banned from Foxwoods. He’s due in court June 7th. Shrine has been referred to the state Liquor Control Division.

RULINGS IN UCONN STUDENT CASE DELAYED

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) – A judge has delayed rulings on whether to grant probation programs to six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol crimes related to the death of a fellow student who was accidentally run over by a fire department vehicle.

The students’ lawyers submitted documents supporting their applications for accelerated rehabilitation Thursday in Rockville Superior Court. Judge Carl Taylor continued the cases to June 29. The students are charged in connection with an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford. Police say she drank alcohol at the party and fell asleep in front of the campus fire department and was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm. If Taylor approves the probation programs, charges against the students could be erased.