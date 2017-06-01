THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW LONDON BUDGET PASSED

The New London city council has approved a 90-million dollar budget. The spending plan will increase the city’s tax rate by more than nine-percent. Opponents argue the hike will continue to drive more residents out of the city. They plan on starting a petition drive to force a referendum on the budget.

OLD DRIVE-IN PROPERTY COMING TO LIFE

Construction will soon begin on an 11 acre Waterford site where the town’s drive-in was once located. A 90 unit senior housing development will be built on the Boston Post Road land where owners began clearing trees in mid May. The property has been vacant for decades and utilized by the homeless. The contractor hopes to have the complex enclosed by winter.

GROTON CONSIDERS GOVERNMENT CHANGES

The establishment of a Board of Finance and an annual budget referendum in Groton are expected to be recommended by the Charter Revision Commission. The 11 member panel also hopes the Representative Town Meeting can be eliminated. Commissioner Robert Frink notes that changes are needed because the current system of government in Groton isn’t working. The final plans for the proposed changes to the town charter will be presented to the Town Council in August.

SENIORS WORRIED

Senior citizens in Griswold attended a presentation on Tuesday detailing plans for the incoming Heritage River Village development. The complex, which will be both residential and commercial, is designed with aging residents in mind. However, some are concerned that this project will take priority over the new senior center. Both are eligible for Urban Act Grant Funding. It will be up to the town as to how it applies for the grant.

FIRE CHIEF QUITS

Danielson Fire Department Chief Gerry Marcheterre officially stepped down yesterday but will continue as a driver for the department for several years before retiring. His first call was as a volunteer back in 1970 and he has seen tremendous leaps in firefighting technology through the years. In 2001, Marcheterre was named Connecticut Firefighter of the Year after rescuing two people from a Broad Street fire.