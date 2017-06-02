FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE









MALLOY SAYS HEALTH CARE MEASURE “VERY DIFFICULT”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says it will be “very difficult” for him to sign legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women, children and adolescents if the federal Affordable Care Act is ultimately revamped. While the Democrat says the underlying bill is laudable, Malloy says “the state Senate turned a deaf ear on the insurance industry” by including a new mandate that would, among other things, require policies be made available to eligible pregnant women no more than 30 days after the beginning of their pregnancy. Malloy says the provision also will mean higher premiums for consumers, saying the lawmakers “took a good bill and essentially sank it.” The bill passed the Senate early Friday unanimously. The bill comes as Aetna is looking to relocate its headquarters from Hartford.

MALLOY: CT WILL STILL UPHOLD CLIMATE AGREEMENT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says Connecticut will join a group of states committed to upholding the Paris climate agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the international pact involving nearly 200 nations. The Democrat said Friday that Connecticut is “a national leader in combating climate change” and it has no intention of slowing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Malloy’s announcement comes a day after three Democratic governors announced plans to form the U.S. Climate Alliance. While the states already belong to an emissions reduction pact of states and cities worldwide, the coalition is a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the accord’s targets. Malloy says the coalition sends a message to the world “that we accept the science of climate change.” Rhode Island is also voicing its commitment to the Paris agreement.

BEAR EATS DONKEY

KENT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut family says a black bear killed and ate one of their beloved donkeys. Megg and Ted Hoffman tell The News-Times of Danbury that the bear visited their Kent property on at least two other occasions last month before breaking into a paddock containing four donkeys on May 21 and killing 15-year-old Radar, named after the character from MASH. Two other donkeys were injured. Megg Hoffman went to the feed the donkeys at about 8 a.m. and discovered the body of 227-pound Radar. His torso was full of puncture wounds and half of his hindquarters were eaten. Black bear footprints were left in the mud, near pools of blood. State environmental officials set a trap for the bear, but so far it has not been caught.

RI CONSIDERING TAX EXEMPTION AGAIN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Lawmakers in Rhode Island are renewing efforts to exempt feminine hygiene products from a tax intended for luxury products. The Providence Journal reports that the House Committee on Finance heard testimony Wednesday in favor of a bill that would eliminate the tax on tampons and pads. The House bill is sponsored by Rep. Edith Ajello. Fellow Democrat Sen. Louis DiPalma has introduced a similar bill in the state Senate. Last year, their bills failed to make it to the floor for a vote. DiPalma estimates the state would lose out on about $500,000, but says taxing the products is unfair because they are a necessity. Other states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania have already passed similar exemptions.