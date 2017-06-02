FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE INVESTIGATING INAPPROPRIATE CONDUCT REPORT AT SCHOOL

(Lebanon, CT) — The Connecticut State Police are looking into an inappropriate conduct report involving a teacher at a school in Lebanon. Police say the complaint was made by the administration at Lyman Memorial High School. “NBC Connecticut” says the report stems from a video that has been circulating on social media that appears to show the teacher at a social gathering, zip lining with a group of students. The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS CITED

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island officials say 20 high school students, all aged 17 or 18, were cited for underage alcohol possession during an ongoing beach drinking enforcement effort. Westerly Police Capt. Shawn Lacey says many of the students cited were at the beach before prom, which is common for this time of the year. Lacey says 12 people were cited Tuesday morning at Misquamicut State Beach, and 8 were cited later that afternoon along East Beach. State law states alcohol possession for those between 18 and 21 carries a minimum penalty of a $200 contribution to charity, 20 hours of community service and a 60-day loss of their license. Police say beach enforcement is funded through a state grant by the Westerly Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force.

RESIGN RANKIN

The CEO of the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative is being asked by six state legislative leaders to resign immediately and apologize for comments he made in an e-mail toward Senator Heather Somers of Groton. Drew Rankin, head of CMEEC, took issue with Somers, claiming she had a personal agenda in leading a campaign to pass laws that would tighten controls on the co-op. The e-mail was sent to Senators Cathy Osten of Sprague and Paul Formica of East Lyme. The two bills calling for stricter oversight were passed on Wednesday.

BUNNELL WINDING DOWN

The Montville Town Council’s Finance Committee has recommended that the council begin looking for a police chief because Lieutenant Leonard Bunnell, the department’s highest ranking officer, will be retiring in the near future. Town Council member Chuck Longton is hoping that at that time, Montville could again reconsider leaving the Resident State Trooper program. If the governor’s budget proposal passes, the town’s responsibility for paying to stay in the program will increase by 100%.

ACADEMY EXPANDING

The purchase of the Hyde School by Woodstock Academy will bring some challenges, but ultimately bring opportunities. The Hyde campus will become the academy’s south campus. There is a distance of a couple of miles and a bus system will have to be created. According to Head of School Christopher Sandford, the purchase is very beneficial for long term viability. The additional property will add classrooms, dorms and other facilities. The expected closing is June 15th. An open house is planned for June 21st.

SYNAGOGUE SALE

The Jewish Congregation Beth El in New London is planning a move and is in talks to sell its synagogue to LEARN, which operates several magnet schools in the region. Rabbi Rachel Safman the major reason for the move is the utility cost of the building, which is much too large for the current number of members. Although a permanent location has not been finalized she expects the move to occur by October 31st.