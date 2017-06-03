SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE INVESTIGATE LYMAN HIGH CONDUCT COMPLAINT

State Police are investigating a complaint about inappropriate conduct involving a teacher at the Lyman Memorial High School in Lebanon. Schools Superintendent Robert Angeli said the incident took place on Tuesday after school hours. Angeli added the unidentified female teacher was “involved in inappropriate conduct during a Memorial Day weekend,” but would not comment further on the investigation. The school administration met with the teacher on Wednesday morning where she was placed on paid, administrative leave. No further details were immediately available from state police, other than the investigation is ongoing.

A tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of bananas has rolled over along Interstate 95 northbound in Clinton. State Police said the crash occurred near exit 62 blocking all travel lanes of the highway. Traffic is creeping by on the right shoulder currently, however, State Police warn drivers should expect heavy delays in the area. Police said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

HADDAM BURGLARY

The Haddam Resident State Trooper’s Office and Troop F – Westbrook say a residential burglary was reported when a home was forcibly entered through a rear window between 11:00 a.m. and 1:40 p.m., on Friday at a Moodus Rd. residence in Haddam. The victim’s credit cards were stolen and used at an I 95 Madison rest stop Subway shop by a black make suspect in a white sedan. Anyone who thinks they may have any information about the burglary, suspect identity or vehicle is asked to call Trooper Milardo at 860-399-2100. All calls will be kept confidential.

TRUMP CLIMATE-STATE ALLIANCE

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of four New England states, including two Republicans, are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. The move comes a day after Republican President Donald Trump announced he is withdrawing the United States from the agreement, a pact involving nearly 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet. Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he’s decided to partner with other states to combat climate change. Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is also joining the alliance, which includes California, New York and Washington. Scott called Vermont a leader in environmental policy and natural resource management. Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, both Democrats, are also joining the alliance.

HEALTH CARE-CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says it will be “very difficult” for him to sign legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women, children and adolescents if the federal Affordable Care Act is ultimately revamped. While the Democrat says the underlying bill is laudable, Malloy says “the state Senate turned a deaf ear on the insurance industry” by including a new mandate that would, among other things, require policies be made available to certain pregnant women. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says it is “amazing” Malloy would attack an amendment to a bill that protects pregnant women and babies. Lawmakers say the bill was tailored to minimize costs. The contentious bill comes as health insurer Aetna is looking to relocate its headquarters from Hartford.

OFFICER-DRUG CHARGES

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut narcotics detective has been arraigned on charges he stole drugs from his department’s evidence room for personal use. The Connecticut Post reports that Fairfield Detective Stephen Rilling did not enter a plea Friday when he appeared in superior court in Bridgeport on charges of second-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, second-degree forgery, evidence tampering and other offenses. The judge transferred the case to Superior Court in Milford. His next court date was set for June 30. He and his lawyer declined comment. Rilling is the son of Norwalk’s mayor and has been on the police force for 19 years. Police say Rilling took heroin, OxyContin pills and cocaine, saying he needed to have the drugs tested. They say it does not appear the thefts compromised any criminal cases.

AETNA CEO: HQ MOVE TO HAVE “MINIMAL IMPACT”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chief executive officer of Aetna Inc. says moving the insurer’s headquarters out of Hartford will have “minimal impact” on the Connecticut employee base. The Hartford Courant reported Friday that a letter from CEO Mark Bertolini to Aetna employees explains how a few hundred workers and a mixture of new hires and company leaders will be relocated “over time.” The insurer currently has about 5,800 employees in Connecticut. Bertolini announced Wednesday that Aetna is in negotiations with several states to move its headquarters out of Hartford, where it has been based for nearly two centuries. Aetna hopes to have an agreement by summer. While he says the new headquarters project represents an “exciting opportunity” for Aetna, Bertolini is stressing the health insurance giant remains committed to the Hartford community.

BEAR EATS FAMILY DONKEY

KENT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut family says a black bear killed and ate one of their beloved donkeys. Megg and Ted Hoffman tell The News-Times of Danbury that the bear visited their Kent property on at least two other occasions last month before breaking into a paddock containing four donkeys on May 21 and killing 15-year-old Radar, named after the character from MASH. Two other donkeys were injured. Megg Hoffman went to the feed the donkeys at about 8 a.m. and discovered the body of 227-pound Radar. His torso was full of puncture wounds and half of his hindquarters were eaten. Black bear footprints were left in the mud, near pools of blood. State environmental officials set a trap for the bear, but so far it has not been caught.

POLICE SHOOTING-TEEN DEATH

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Church leaders in Connecticut’s largest city are calling for better police training after the shooting death of an unarmed teenager by a city officer. The Connecticut Post reports that Bridgeport religious leaders on Friday announced a list of demands of the mayor and police chief, including police training on avoiding deadly force. Fifteen-year-old Jayson Negron and 21-year-old Julian Fyffe were shot May 9 by rookie officer James Boulay. Police say Boulay opened fire when he was nearly run over by a stolen vehicle driven by Negron. Negron died and Fyffe survived. Fyffe and Negron’s relatives dispute the police version of events. City officials are referring questions to state police, who are investigating the shooting. State police say they won’t comment until the probe is finished.

TODDLER-EDIBLE MARIJUANA

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities in Rhode Island say a toddler nearly died from eating edible marijuana. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families on Friday announced the 2-year-old girl had almost died Thursday and had been admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Providence police Detective Major David Lapatin tells The Providence Journal that the girl’s grandfather was sick and had a doctor’s note for medical marijuana. He says police are treating it as an accident. Police Commander Thomas Verdi says there was no assault or sign of abuse, and that the girl was treated at the hospital and released to her parents. The Department of Children, Youth and Families says it is investigating.

BOATING DEATHS SPIKE

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says there was a spike last year in recreational boating deaths in New England. The Coast Guard says its 2016 Recreational Boating Statistics report finds the number of deaths rose in the region from 34 in 2015 to 55 in 2016, an increase of 62 percent. It says 40 of those 55 people who died drowned, and 45 were not wearing a life jacket. Twenty-nine of the 55 deaths involved a paddlecraft. Walt Taylor, a recreational boating safety coordinator with the Coast Guard, says now is the time to prepare to get on the water safely. He suggests ensuring inflatable life jackets operate properly, checking that flares and fire extinguishers are not past their expiration dates and changing batteries in strobe lights, beacons and handheld radios.