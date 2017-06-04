SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

CT GOVERNOR, STATE POLICE REMIND PEOPLE TO STAY VIGILANT AFTER LONDON TERROR ATTACKS

Two separate, but related terrorist attacks hit London on Saturday night, and local officials in Connecticut are urging residents to speak up if a situation seems amiss. Governor Dannel Malloy issued a statement to the media:

“Our thoughts are prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those impacted by these senseless acts of violence – we mourn for those who lost loved ones and prayed for those who are injured,” said Governor Malloy. “While we do not yet know the full details of today’s event, it is an admonition that we must always remain vigilant and is a reminder that if you see something, say something.”

Malloy said in the letter that he and state public safety officials will continue to monitor the situation.

The Connecticut State Police issued a similar statement on Saturday following the attacks that echoes the sentiment put forth by Governor Malloy.

“The Connecticut State Police along with our law enforcement and emergency management partners will remain vigilant. As always, we can’t do our jobs alone – we need your help. We urge all members of the public to remain alert and immediately contact police if you observe anything or anyone suspicious or seemingly out of place for your surroundings. Don’t be apprehensive about reporting; it’s better to be safe.”

The Connecticut State Police said in the statement they do not believe there is any link in the London attacks to the United States.

MARLBOROUGH HOUSE FIRE

Companies from 6 towns were called to battle a house fire on Blish Rd in Marlborough on Saturday. Firefighters from Hebron, Colchester, Glastonbury, East Hampton, and Salem responded to assist in fighting the 2nd alarm fire. Crews remained on scene for a period afterward to investigate the cause and origin.

BAIL REFORM BILL ADVANCES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bill that attempts to reduce the number of people detained in Connecticut jails because they can’t afford to post bail has cleared the House of Representatives. First proposed by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the legislation passed Saturday on a bipartisan 88-62 vote. It now moves to the Senate for further action. The bill limits the circumstances in which a court can impose a monetary bail for anyone charged with a misdemeanor that is not a family violence crime. It also shortens how long defendants charged with a misdemeanor and who cannot make bail must wait for a bail review hearing. Malloy says there are hundreds of individuals currently locked up in state jails “simply because they are poor” and not because they are threat to society.

CONNECTICUT LEGISLATURE HUNG UP BY BUDGET, PARTISAN FIGHTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The close partisan makeup of the General Assembly and sharp disagreement over how to fix Connecticut’s deficit-ridden budget are being blamed for why some major bills remain in limbo, with just days left to go in the regular legislative session. While the House of Representatives is meeting Saturday, the top Democratic leaders acknowledged they’re uncertain about which bills might come up for vote because it’s not clear if enough support can be garnered for proposals like highway tolls or a new casino. The regular session is scheduled to adjourn Wednesday at midnight. Lawmakers have already said they’ll come back for a special session to vote on a budget agreement, which has yet to be reached. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz admits he’s disappointed that “everything is a partisan issue” now.

MOVING TO CUT SOME CUTS

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports the Norwich City Council’s agenda for its Monday meeting includes a whopping 28 resolution action items, with 11 of those devoted to amending the $123.3 million proposed 2017-18 budget the council tentatively approved May 1. Of those, nine resolutions would be introduced by the council’s two Democrats, Mayor Deb Hinchey and Alderman Tucker Braddock, to restore some of the cuts outlined and approved by council Republicans, who have voted to slash City Manager John Salomone’s original proposal by 5 percent. One of the biggest hits to that spending plan would be to the city’s public schools, which would see a $2.3 million reduction in its $77.7 million spending plan, essentially leaving the bottom line the same as the current fiscal year. Hinchey and Braddock propose restoring a little more than $1.5 million of that, which would give the schools a 2 percent increase over this year’s spending.

Some of the proposed restored spending includes:

Norwich Public Schools: $1,508,600

Six city positions: $343,789

Swimming at Spaulding Pond: $38,400

Connecticut Conference of Municipalities: $25,580

As part of restoring funding for the positions, about $13,000 would be cut from the assessor’s seasonal employees. However, one of the resolutions also would put back $38,400 to fund swimming at Spaulding Pond.

INFERTILITY INSURANCE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A bill is heading to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s desk that expands who is eligible for infertility coverage under their health insurance plan. Current law limits coverage to people who are “presumably healthy” and unable to conceive a child or sustain a successful pregnancy during a one-year period. This bill removes the “presumably healthy” limitation, extending coverage to more patients. The Senate voted unanimously for the bill Friday night. It previously passed the House of Representatives unanimously. Democratic Rep. Matthew Lesser of Middletown, a proponent of the bill, tells the story of a cancer patient he knows who had to pay $12,000 out-of-pocket to preserve her fertility before she underwent chemotherapy. A cancer survivor himself, Lesser says he faced the same difficult choice when he was diagnosed five years ago.

IMMIGRANT STUDENTS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Immigrant students without legal status in the United States say they’re not giving up on passing legislation that would make them eligible for institutional financial assistance at state-run colleges and universities in Connecticut. Camila Bortoleto, campaign manager for Connecticut Students for a Dream, said Saturday that advocates have gained support for the bill and “will keep fighting.” Senate debate on the bill lasted for two hours Friday night before it was abruptly halted. It appears unlikely the bill will come up for a vote again before the legislative session adjourns on Wednesday. This year marked the fourth year that legislation has been proposed making the immigrant students eligible for different forms of financial aid funded by tuition payments from all students. Opponents say the bill sends the wrong message.

USS REVENGE-CANNON RECOVERED

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A cannon that rested in waters off Rhode Island’s shore for two centuries has been raised. Now U.S. Navy archaeologists are hoping to confirm that the ship that sank at the site was a schooner commanded by a War of 1812 hero. The USS Revenge became ensnared in a reef off Watch Hill in Westerly in 1811. Oliver Hazard Perry ordered his men to jettison guns, masts and the anchor, but lightening the vessel didn’t free it. It sank. The treacherous reefs, rocks and poor visibility kept the cannon and other artifacts hidden until 2005. That year, recreational divers from Connecticut found what’s believed to be the naval schooner’s wreck site. Navy divers recovered the cannon May 24. It’s the first artifact the Navy has raised from the site.

38 STUDIOS INVESTIGATION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police have released documents related to the investigation of a failed video game venture that include an interview with a former lawmaker involved in the deal. Among the documents released Friday is a transcript of a 2014 interview that Assistant Attorney General Patrick Youngs and detectives did with Steven Costantino, the former Democratic chairman of Rhode Island’s House Finance Committee, in the 38 Studios probe. The video game company started by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling moved to the state in 2010 and later went bankrupt. Costantino had helped push the deal through. Costantino said economic development officials believed the state needed a business boost as it was coming out of a recession. State police say more documents will be released.

AMERICORPS FUNDS BENEFIT CONNECTICUT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut will be the beneficiary of $3.9 million in federal funding for AmeriCorps, the national community service program. The state’s congressional delegation says the funding includes four grants totaling $920,090. That’s enough to support 217 AmeriCorps members working in the state. The Corporation for National and Community Service is also providing up to $1.2 million in education scholarships for AmeriCorps members. The scholarships help pay for the members’ college or vocational training or to repay student loans. Additionally, participating organizations will be awarded $1.7 million. In a joint statement, delegation members said AmeriCorps has played a significant role for more than 20 years in helping communities from Hartford to Bridgeport. The program helps to educate children, encourage healthy eating in schools and address mental health and substance abuse issues.