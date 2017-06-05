MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

GUNFIRE AT NL PARK

According to New London police, multiple weapons were fired in an incident yesterday afternoon at Riverside Park. A group of people were involved in a disturbance which led to gunshots. Responding officers found no injured persons and made no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

DEMS TRYING TO RESTORE CUTS

The Norwich City Council meets tonight at 7:30 at City Hall. Included on the agenda,28 resolution action items, 11 of those specific to amending the proposed 2017-2018 budget. The $123.3 million plan was tentatively approved on May 1st. Nine resolutions will be introduced by the council’s two Democrats, who hope to restore some of the cuts outlined and approved by council Republicans. By charter, the council has until the second Monday in June to adopt a budget.

VERDICT EXPECTED

A verdict is expected today in Danielson Superior Court in the dog mauling case in which a home health aide was seriously injured. Jenna Allen is facing reckless endangerment charges resulting from the 2014 attack on Lynne Denning of Canterbury. In order for the judge to find the defendant guilty of those charges , the state must have proven that Allen showed “extreme indifference to human life” by engaging in conduct that creates risk of serious injury. Prosecutors say that she was aware of her Rottweilers’ propensity for violence long before this incident.

DOMINION DEFEATED

A lobbying campaign that was intended to push forward legislation to improve the profitability of Millstone Power Station in Waterford did not achieve that goal. The campaign by Dominion Energy failed to find enough votes in the Connecticut General Assembly that could change the rules for procuring electricity. Dominion was seeking changes that they said could lower electric rates and stabilize profits generated by the nuclear plant.

SOLAR FARM UP FOR VOTE TONIGHT

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island town council is set to consider a proposal for a 46,000 panel solar farm – the largest solar energy project proposed in the region. The Hopkinton Town Council is considering a proposal Monday for the 18-megawatt solar farm on a 60-acre panel in Ashaway. The applicant, Rhode Island Solar Renewable Energy LLC, is requesting a petition to amend the town’s land use map and to change the residential zone of the property to special manufacturing. Members of the town’s Planning Board heard the proposal May 3, but they were unable to reach a consensus on a recommendation to the council. Planning Board member Amy Williams says she could not recommend a project that would require the clearing of 63 acres of forest.