TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE









TOLL TALK STOPPED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Proponents of legislation that could lead to tolls on Connecticut’s highways say they don’t have enough votes to pass the bill. Democratic House Speaker Matt Ritter abruptly ended debate Tuesday after 90 minutes, admitting “we’re going to fall short today … by the narrowest of margins.” Lawmakers have said they needed one more vote to pass the bill allowing the Department of Transportation to study where to locate electronic toll gantries. The plan required legislative approval. Democratic Rep. Tony Guerrera says Connecticut desperately needs revenue to fix its aging transportation infrastructure, adding how it “cannot afford to have another bridge collapse, to have a piece of concrete fall on a vehicle.” But opponents say the congestion mitigation tolls being considered would be too widespread and a financial burden for taxpayers.

FARMERS RALLY FOR AG DEPT.

Area farmers joined state officials Tuesday at a rally at the state capitol to urge lawmakers to maintain the Connecticut Department of Agriculture as a stand-alone agency. There has been legislative talk about merging the agency into the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as a cost-cutting move. Governor Dannel Malloy says he has no intention of merging the Agricultural Department. Woodstock dairy farmer Matt Peckham notes Connecticut has the fastest growth rate of new farms in New England.

HATE CRIME BILL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers have overwhelmingly passed what advocates believe is the strongest hate crimes legislation in the nation. Democratic and Republican senators said they hope Tuesday’s unanimous vote sends a strong message to the rest of the country that bigotry will not be tolerated in Connecticut. The bill already cleared the House of Representatives and heads to the governor. The legislation makes commission of a hate crime a felony. Violence and threats based on a person’s gender and against houses of worship or other religious facilities will result in tougher penalties. Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Democrat, says the legislation shows Connecticut is “a beacon of tolerance.” The bill comes amid an increase in threats against religious centers. The Connecticut Anti-Defamation League says the bill would be the toughest nationally.

POT DEBATE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The House of Representatives has wrapped up a limited debate on legislation that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in Connecticut without taking a vote. While there wasn’t enough support for the bill, Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Tuesday’s 90-minute debate was still important because the issue could come up again during budget negotiations. The bill restricts legal marijuana usage to adults 21 years and older. Among other things, it requires people purchase the drug or marijuana products from only a registered marijuana retailer or at a marijuana lounge. Democratic Rep. Josh Elliott says it makes sense for Connecticut to have a regulated market it can tax, especially as more states legalize the drug. Republican Rep. Vincent Candelora says Connecticut should wait and see how it plays out elsewhere.

EXPANDED SLOTS QUESTIONABLE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut state lawmakers appear to be folding on the idea of allowing slot machines at several Connecticut off-track betting parlors. Democrat House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Tuesday there does not appear to be support in the Senate for the idea. He says lawmakers are still negotiating an alternative gambling-related bill. That proposal would theoretically make it easier for a Senate bill to clear the House of Representatives that allows Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribal nations to open a casino in East Windsor to compete with the MGM Resorts casino opening in Springfield, Massachusetts. Sportech, which runs off-track betting facilities in Connecticut, says it’s worried about how the MGM casino will impact its venues in Windsor Locks, Manchester, Hartford and New Britain “without any remedies to protect our employees.”

MOOSUP ARRESTS

Two Moosup residents have been charged after they illegally drove through a construction zone. Plainfield police say 60-year old Joseph Lombardy failed to stop when ordered to by a traffic control officer on North Main Street around 12:30 Monday afternoon. Police say when they later stopped Lombardy, he was unable to provide an insurance card, and became uncooperative. Lombardy’s passenger, 45-year old Tatina Marsh was charged with possessing crack cocaine. Both are out on bond, and are due in Danielson Superior Court June 19th.

PROTECTING RI PIZZA DRIVERS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Attacking a pizza deliverer could become a felony in Rhode Island under a proposed state law. The Rhode Island Senate voted 32-1 Tuesday to pass a bill that would make assaulting a delivery person a crime subject to up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines. Those are stiffer penalties than an assault charge carries. Punishment would be more severe- five to 20 years in prison -if a weapon is used that seriously injures the delivery person. Sen. Paul Jabour, a Providence Democrat, says he knows a young man who was stabbed while delivering pizza last year. Jabour says the stronger penalties could deter future crimes. The Providence City Council requested the legislation after a string of robberies. The bill now moves to the House.