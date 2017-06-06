TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SOME FUNDS RESTORED, VOTE DELAYED

Norwich aldermen last night agree to a few funding restorations for the new budget year, but a final plan won’t be adopted until next Monday night. The council acted on several amendments proposed by the two Democratic aldermen that restored some cuts the majority Republicans agreed-to May 1st in a preliminary proposal. One sets aside funding to open the Spaulding Pond beach this summer. Funding was also restored for a senior center van driver. A plan, though, to give the School Board a two-percent increase over its currently proposed no-increase budget will have to wait until a vote on a final city budget takes place on the 12th. At least three GOP aldermen have indicated they’re willing to increase education spending.

NEW COMMISSIONERS NAMED

The Norwich Board of Public Utilities Commissioners is a full five-member panel again. Aldermen Monday night name former city Ice Arena Authority chairman Michael Goldblatt and former Norwich Free Academy Board of Trustees chairman Robert Staley to fill the two vacant slots on the commission. They replace former chairman Dee Boisclair and vice-chairman Robert Groner, who both resigned last month after the city’s ethics commission determined they violated Norwich’s ethics code by going on a 2016 all-expense paid trip to the Kentucky Derby. The Utilities board is scheduled to discuss the Ethics Commission’s findings against Boisclair, Groner, and Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda and Division Manager Steve Sinko, who also went on the trip. The Utilities board meets June 27th.

RACER RESCUES SPEEDBOWL

According to a statement released on the Waterford Speedbowl’s official website, the track will be opening for the 2017 racing season. On Monday, staff announced a deal that would allow George Whitney, a former racer, to lease the track operating it as “Whitney Farm Racing.” The speedbowl’s opening has been in question since the arrest of it’s owner Bruce Bemer on sex trafficking charges. A spokesman for Bemer did not comment on the deal or how it might affect the civil and criminal cases against the owner.

CITY BUDGET APPROVED, TOWN’S UP TONIGHT

Groton City held it’s annual budget meeting last night and approved the proposed 2017-2018 budget, reducing the tax rate by nearly four percent . The Groton Town Council is expected to vote tonight on and 8.7% tax rate increase. Residents of the city pay both taxes. According to City Councilor Stephen Sheffield, Groton City may be one of the only municipalities in Eastern Connecticut to lower taxes.

FISHERMAN RESCUED

An injured man was evacuated from a fishing boat in Long Island Sound yesterday, helped by a crew from Coast Guard Station New London. The man slipped, hit his head and was temporarily unresponsive, according to a report received by the Coast Guard. He was found to be stable by an EMT and was brought to Waterford Emergency Medical Services.

CHYUNG PART TWO

A former Norwich man, who shot and killed his wife eight years ago,was in New London Superior Court yesterday, as the process of re-trying him moved forward. Chihan Eric Chyung was found guilty three years ago of both murder and first degree manslaughter. The state Supreme Court ruled in April that the jury was in error by not convicting on one charge or the other and ordered a new trial. His murder conviction was vacated in May. Chyung entered a not-guilty plea to the new charge of murder.

KEROUAC RUNNING

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) – A relative of late Beat Generation writer Jack Kerouac is running for political office in a small Eastern Connecticut town. A.J. Kerouac is running for first selectman in Brooklyn, population of about 8,200 in the Quiet Corner. The 30-year-old real estate agent says his grandfather was a cousin of Jack Kerouac’s father. Jack Kerouac was from Lowell, Massachusetts, about 65 miles away.

The former Republican says he’s not affiliated with any political party. He says he’s running to counter the “daily effects of the disastrous policies coming out of Hartford” including “increased taxes, fees, and bloated spending.” Of course, he’s read his famous relative’s books, and says “The Dharma Bums” is his favorite.