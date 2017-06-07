WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE









LEGISLATIVE SESSION WINDING DOWN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Partisan disputes are lasting into the final hours of the legislative session, as Connecticut lawmakers work to pass some key bills before the midnight adjournment. The evenly split Senate was at odds Wednesday afternoon, with Republicans wanting to debate their budget proposal and Democrats saying there isn’t enough time. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff called the GOP proposal “a complete shock and surprise to us.” That disagreement is threatening to eat up valuable time for other legislation, including a bill the House of Representatives passed Wednesday to garner more votes for another bill authorizing a tribal casino bill in East Windsor. It expands the number of off-track-betting parlors. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the House of Representatives will pass legislation that advocates say will help the Millstone nuclear power plant.

RIDE-HAILING REGS PASSED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Legislation creating rules for ride-hailing services for the first time in Connecticut is heading to the governor. After three years of debate, the bill finally passed the Senate on a 28-8 vote late Tuesday. It previously cleared the House of Representatives. Both Uber and Lyft, which now operate unregulated in Connecticut, supported the legislation, which requires criminal background checks for drivers and $1 million in liability insurance coverage once a passenger gets in the vehicle. It also sets limits on surge pricing. Uber General Manager Matthew Powers says the legislation marks a “monumental step forward to maintaining safe, affordable and reliable transportation for riders and flexible economic opportunities for drivers.” Republican Sen. Michael McLachlan complained the background checks and insurance requirements are less strict than those affecting taxis.

WOMEN HEALTH CARE BILL IN JEOPARDY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The fate of legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women if the federal Affordable Care Act is overhauled remains uncertain in the final hours of the Connecticut legislative session. The House of Representatives interrupted debate Wednesday on the bill after one lawmaker tried to amend the legislation with an abortion-related proposal. With a midnight adjournment deadline looming, it’s unclear if the bill will come back up for a vote. A group of women legislators voiced disappointment that legislation which passed the Senate unanimously may not come up for a House vote. Under the bill, health insurance plans would have to cover 21 essential health benefits for women, including breast cancer screenings. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy criticized an amendment to the bill creating a new mandate on insurers.

NORWICH MAN SENTENCED

Eight years in prison is the sentence given Wednesday to a Norwich man who kidnapped and beat a woman. 57-year old Ralph Spero agreed to a plea deal last October just as his trial was set to start. Police say Spero was keeping a woman hostage in a vacant Occum home in May 2014, and severely beat and sexually assaulted her. The victim said she feared for her life. Spero has been in prison since he was arrested three years ago. He also faces eight years special parole.

NAKED NL MAN APPREHENDED

New London firefighters and police briefly chased a naked male running through city streets Wednesday morning. Police say a 29-year old man ran away from firefighters responding to a medical call on Vauxhall Street around 6:15 AM. The naked individual was eventually caught at the intersection of Vauxhall and Colman Streets, and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

TWIN RIVER STRIKE

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) – Several hundred workers at the Twin River Casino in Rhode Island have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike after their employer switched them to a more costly health care plan. The union that represents the workers says they voted 327-5 on Wednesday to give the company until early Friday to come up with a deal. If not, the workers will walk out. After notifying union members about a month earlier, Twin River changed health coverage to a different plan offered by the same company in January without collective bargaining. The workers union says the move violates federal fair labor practices. Union officials have said members are paying higher deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket costs. A spokeswoman says Twin River has been aware of the possible strike action and is prepared.