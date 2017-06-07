WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

THIRD CASINO APPROVED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut House of Representatives has approved a bill allowing a new tribal casino in East Windsor. The bill passed early Wednesday on a vote of 103-46. The bill, which already passed the Senate, now moves to the governor. Lawmakers approved a companion bill that calls for off-track-betting venues, an entertainment sharing agreement between the tribes and various venues and a framework for possible sports betting.

BIG TAX INCREASE APPROVED

Last night, the Groton Town Council voted to raise the tax rate to fund the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Councilors voted six to two in favor of the 8.7% increase. They based the tax rate on the estimated $5 million in state education funding that Groton will lose under the governor’s proposed budget. Taxes are going up despite the town’s spending decrease of about 2.2%.

PASTOR ARRESTED

An Old Lyme pastor was one of six activists arrested Monday at the State Capitol. Rev. Carlene Gerber was charged with disorderly conduct and interference with the General Assembly. Gerber said she and the group she was with were hoping to “make a statement” about their belief that a moral budget is possible for the state. They were protesting proposed cuts to human services. Gerber is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court tomorrow.

“CMEEC” BILL PASSED

Yesterday, the state House of Representatives approved a bill that passed in the Senate last week. It puts greater restrictions on the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. One of the restrictions, mandating that all CMEEC retreats and meetings be held in state, is in response to the co-op’s controversial practice of hosting past trips to the Kentucky Derby.