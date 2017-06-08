THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

SO NOW WHAT??

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – With the regular legislative session in the history books, the governor and state lawmakers now turn their full attention to the state budget. It’s unclear, however, how quickly they can reach an agreement on a plan to cover a projected two-year $5 billion deficit. There are already signs of discontent, such as Republican disappointment about the labor savings deal Democratic Dannel P. Malloy reached with state employee union leaders. Those concessions still need rank-and-file approval. While Malloy and legislative leaders say they’re hopeful a deal can be reached before the current fiscal year ends on June 30, the governor said Thursday his budget office is already preparing for the possibility of not having a budget in place. That would require Malloy to issue short-term budgets until an agreement is reached.

MISSING VT GIRL FOUND IN LISBON

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) – Vermont State Police say a 16-year-old Alburgh girl has been found safe in Lisbon, Connecticut. Police say troopers found Mickayla Lozell Thursday shortly after the car she was believed to have been riding was spotted in a Wal-Mart parking lot. The car belonging to the man police believe Lozell was traveling with, 47-year-old William Smith who’s on the Vermont sex offender registry and has no permanent address, was spotted about 3:30 p.m. Mickayla was reported missing by her mother on Sunday evening. Police say there’s no indication of foul play or that Mickayla was held against her will. Mickayla was taken into protective custody. Vermont police say Smith was arrested in Connecticut for multiple charges from Vermont. It could not be determined if Smith has an attorney.

HARBOR IMPROVEMENTS

Various waterfront improvement projects in the area are getting financial help, thanks to the Connecticut Port Authority. The first round of grants, under its Small Harbor Improvement Projects program, includes 730-thousand dollars for a new dock at the Nautilus Submarine Museum in Groton, so that it can become a stop on the Thames River Heritage Park water shuttle. Money has also been allocated for design work on a new Thames Street dock in Groton, improvements to Stonington’s Town Dock and Breakwater, planning for a dock project at Waterford’s Mago Point, and updates to Norwich’s Harbor Management Plan. The funding has to be approved by the State Bonding Commission.

SPEEDBOWL APPEARS READY TO OPEN SOON

The New London-Waterford Speedbowl is aiming for a June 17th opening for a practice session, with the first feature racing temporarily scheduled for the following Saturday. Spokesman Scott Gregory says that’s the schedule if the weather cooperates, and grandstand improvements are complete. An announcement on the track’s website earlier this week announced former racer George Whitney is leasing the track this year from owner Bruce Bemer, who’s charged with being part of a prostitution ring involving mentally-challenged young males. A legal motion has been filed by alleged victims of the sex-trafficking operation to freeze the financial assets of Bemer, including the Speedbowl.

BREAST FEEDING PROTEST

A protest is scheduled Sunday afternoon at the Mystic YMCA by a Rhode Island woman who is suing the Y because she says the organization wouldn’t let her breast feed her daughter in public. Hopkinton resident Elizabeth Gooding says she was told by the Y staff at the Westerly branch in February and March 2015 that she couldn’t breast feed her then-one year old daughter, and that she couldn’t bring her child to a class she taught there. The Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on her behalf last month. Gooding says the 2 PM protest will not disrupt the Y’s operations, and is family-friendly. She says she’s holding it at the Mystic Y, because the Westerly branch is too congested. Y officials say they have addressed Gooding’s concerns.