THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MILLSTONE BILL DIES

A bill allowing the Millstone Power Station to sell energy directly to Eversource and other suppliers and not through a third party passed the state Senate yesterday but died in the House last night. Supporters of the bill , Representatives Kathleen McCarty of Waterford and East Lyme’s Holly Cheeseman argued without the bill, Connecticut’s clean energy initiatives would be in jeopardy. Millstone’s parent company Dominion released a statement expressing dissappointment and saying that they will continue assessing their investment in Connecticut. Eversource Energy was opposed to the bill, Senate Bill 778, feeling that customers would pay more.

LEGISLATORS ADJOURN, NO BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers have wrapped up a challenging legislative session marked by partisan divides and a large budget deficit. Despite Wednesday’s midnight adjournment, lawmakers will have to return for a special session to pass a new state budget. The close partisan makeup of the General Assembly has made it challenging to pass some proposals this session.

WOMAN’S HEALTH BILL ABORTED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A bill that attempts to protect health benefits for Connecticut women failed to get a vote in the final hours of the legislative session. The House of Representatives brought up the bill on Wednesday morning, but stopped debate after one lawmaker tried to amend it with an abortion-related measure. The bill attempts to protect benefits if the Affordable Care Act is overhauled. It previously cleared the Senate unanimously.

PIPELINE PROGRESSING

The first phase of a natural gas pipeline has begun in Plainfield and is expected to make it’s way through Griswold by next month. The $7 million Eversource pipeline will be completed over three phases into 2019. According to the energy company, the “resiliency” project is needed to to protect and strengthen their natural gas delivery system. Griswold officials say the pipeline will be a benefit to the town.

RE-VOTE CALLED

A special meeting will be held Monday to allow members of the Montville School Board to reconsider their vote last week where they decided against contracting with a private bus company. Board Chairman Robert Mitchell initially said that the decision would not be reversed. However , after hearing from board members who wished to change their vote, and from Town Council members who said that without the contract, cuts would have to be made in the school budget, Mitchell has re-scheduled the vote.

RATS!

A rat infestation at a blighted Pawcatuck house has led to the rodents moving to neighbors’ homes. Ledge Light Health District is now involved . They issued a public health order directing the owners to retain a licensed exterminator and eliminate other factors that attract the rats. Their directives were carried out but the vermin just moved elsewhere in the neighborhood. There will be an informative meeting for the neighbors of the Milan Terrace home at the Stonington Police Station tomorrow at 5 p.m., offering measures they can take to combat the problem.

NEARLY FULL

The Northeastern Connecticut Council of Government’s animal shelter in Dayville is running out of space. Almost all of the 20 dog pens are occupied with adoptable canines. Last year, the council was approved for a state grant to bring the facility into state compliance. They are hoping to begin work this year. Manager Melissa Frank says the adoption process is fairly simple. Visit the NECCOG Facebook page for info.