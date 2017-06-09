FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PARCEL J PLANNED FOR HOUSING

A vacant downtown New London lot could be the site of a major housing development. The land known as Parcel J is located at the corner of Bank and Howard streets. Preliminary plans from A.R. Building Co. show a proposed four story building on approximately 2.5 acres. The City Council approved the terms of the development agreement earlier this week. New London Mayor Michael Passero is expected to sign it later this month.

NEW LEADERS FOR ASSOCIATION

The North Stonington Ambulance Association held a meeting this week which resulted in the election of a new president, two new officers, and a new trustee. The four candidates are also members of the town’s volunteer fire company. It is the first major shake-up in leadership in years. Longtime, outgoing President Brian Elias says that there had been little interest in new elections until recently.

COORDINATOR IDEA NIXED

The New London Port Authority’s plan to hire a company to help attract commercial fishing and leisure vessels to the city waterfront has been scrapped. Talks with a local water taxi company interested in taking on the job ended after stalled negotiations. The authority instead voted yesterday to offer free moorings Monday thru Thursday to help market the city to boaters.

BUDGET TO REFERENDUM

Without knowing what amount of money it will receive from the state, Preston sent its proposed budget to a June 20th referendum last night. Some residents were concerned that the town was acting too early on the spending plans. Voters will weigh in on both the $11.7 million education and $3.4 million town budgets.

CAR BROKER GUILTY

A car broker who wrote bad checks when representing a classic car business in 2015 entered a guilty plea yesterday in New London Superior Court. The jury was assembled and Steven Shapiro, formerly of Southbury, was set to go to trial,when he accepted a plea deal. He has a history of larceny in several states going back to the mid 80’s. Shapiro will be sentenced in August to up to five years in prison followed by five years probation. He has the right to argue for a reduced sentence in front of the judge.

CVS ROBBED

Westerly Police are looking for the suspect that robbed a pharmacy of painkillers. Authorities say the suspect threatened to hurt the pharmacist at the CVS on Granite Street shortly after midnight yesterday and demanded she hand over all the Oxycodone. The suspect then ran from the store with the drug.