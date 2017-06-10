SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

STABBING VICTIM NEW LONDON

The New London Police received a 911 call around 7:30 friday night, from a New London residence that an individual had been stabbed during a domestic dispute. Police were dispatched and upon arrival located an individual suffering from a stab wound to the chest area. The victim was transported to the L&M Hospital. One other individual was also transported to the L&M Hospital for medical care. Police did not say what the relationship was between the two. The victim was subsequently transport to Yale-New Haven Hospital for additional medical care. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the New London Police Department.

WATERFORD HIGH BASEBALL CHAMPS

The Waterford High School Lancers captured their 10th Class M state title with a 4-0 shutout of fourth-seeded Lewis Mills before about 1,200 fans at Palmer Field last evening. It was their first state crown since 2005. The New London Day reports Third-seeded Waterford junior Michael Burrows, was sensational pitching a complete game allowing just two hits, walking just one and striking out 15, including the last six batters. Waterford played tremendous defense behind him.

YALE DOCTOR KILLED

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison. Lishan Wang accepted a plea deal Friday in New Haven Superior Court.

The Chinese citizen was charged with murder in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIHN’-der) Toor and with attempted murder for shooting at Toor’s pregnant wife outside the couple’s Branford home. Toor’s wife wasn’t hurt. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute at a New York City hospital. Wang pleaded to reduced charges of manslaughter, attempted assault and gun crimes. Wang has been under a judge’s order to be forcibly medicated for mental illness to remain competent to stand trial. Sentencing is set for Sept. 22.

RABBI-SEX ABUSE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Jewish boarding school’s licensing is under scrutiny by Connecticut officials after the school was ordered to pay $20 million in a lawsuit accusing its founding rabbi of sexually abusing a student. Officials say Yeshiva of New Haven apparently has been operating without the proper state credentials for several years. The state Department of Children and Families is warning the school it could face court action if it doesn’t obtain required state approvals. The school and Rabbi Daniel Greer have been ordered to pay $20 million after a jury verdict last month in a lawsuit by a former student who says Greer sexually abused him. Greer denies the allegations, and hasn’t been criminally charged. A lawyer for the school declined to comment Friday.

WESLEYAN-COED FRATERNITIES

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) – Testimony has gotten underway in a lawsuit against a private liberal arts college in Connecticut over its revocation of a fraternity’s housing status after the school required fraternities to admit women. The Hartford Courant reports that Wesleyan University President Michael Roth testified Thursday that he shut down Delta Kappa Epsilon because he did not believe the local chapter was serious about the requirement. A fraternity alumnus testified that the chapter was at a disadvantage because the school provided only vague descriptions of what it meant by coeducational.

The university in Middletown gave notice in 2014 that it would require fraternities to become coed as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus. The fraternity sued in 2015.

ROBBERY SUSPECT KILLED

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut prosecutor has ruled that two state troopers were justified when they fatally shot a bank robbery suspect in a motel room two years ago.Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky on Friday cleared troopers Daniel McCarthy and Carson Konow of any wrongdoing in the October 2015 death of Richard Love in Old Saybrook. Authorities said that when Love barricaded himself in the motel room, he was a suspect in three Connecticut bank robberies in East Lyme, Stonington and Norwich, and another in Richmond, Rhode Island. Gedansky said McCarthy and Konow were forced to defend themselves when Love pointed a gun at them. Four of the five shots fired by the troopers struck Love, who had earlier shot himself in the chin. Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Department of Consumer Protection commissioner has agreed to make three more conditions eligible for medical marijuana treatment in Connecticut. Michelle Seagull notified the Board of Physicians Friday that she will follow the panel’s recommendation to add Hydrocephalus (Hy-droh-SEH-fah-luhs) with intractable headache, intractable migraines and Trigeminal (try-JEM’-ih-nul) Neuralgia to the list. The decision applies only to adult patients. The Board of Physicians did not recommend making anxiety disorders and Menieres (Mihn-EERS’) Disease eligible for medical marijuana. There will be another public hearing on the three additional conditions after the Department of Consumer Protection drafts regulations. Those regulations will then be reviewed by the Attorney General’s office and sent to the legislature’s Regulation Review Committee for approval. There are currently 22 qualifying conditions for adults and 6 for patients under 18.

FACTORY WORKERS-LOTTERY

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) – Persistence has paid off for a group of Massachusetts factory workers who have been purchasing lottery tickets together since 1999. One of 55 tickets they purchased in Rhode Island for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing matched the five regular numbers, making it good for $1 million. The 42 workers from Taco Comfort Solutions in Fall River, Massachusetts, will split the prize among themselves, meaning each will receive a lump sum payment of about $16,000 after taxes. Bridget Turgeon, a spokeswoman for the group, tells the Providence Journal that two other co-workers often buy in but decided not to take part this week despite being urged to do so by the group’s organizer. Turgeon says the organizer “almost fell over” when he checked the numbers and realized the group had won.

PURGING CRIMINAL RECORDS

ROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The Rhode Island House of Representatives has passed legislation that could allow people to expunge as many as five misdemeanors from their criminal records. The House voted unanimously Thursday to pass the bill, which was introduced at the request of Democratic state Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

It now moves to the state Senate. Kilmartin says it’s a compassionate proposal to allow people who had youthful indiscretions or went through a “rough patch in life” to turn their life around without the stigma of a criminal record. Kilmartin says it could make it easier for them to get housing and jobs. People would be eligible 10 years after their last criminal sentence ended. Certain misdemeanor offenses would be excluded, including drunk-driving convictions, refusal to take a chemical test, and domestic violence.

CULINARY INSTITUTE MERGER

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – The Vermont-based New England Culinary Institute is merging with the VM College of Art and Design of Cleveland, Ohio. NECI President Milan Milasinovic said both schools have rich histories as pioneers in their fields. He says both schools will benefit from the merger. Milasinovic says there are no anticipated changes in leadership or staff at NECI. The cooking school’s campus will not be moving from Montpelier “for the time being.” The merger will allow the schools to share resources.

The colleges began collaborating in several areas this spring as VMCAD departments work to develop redesign plans for the interior of NECI’s Montpelier restaurant La Brioche, NECI uniforms and NECI marketing materials.