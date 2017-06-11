SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE

A woman was killed in a crash on I-395 Southbound just south of exit 11 in Norwich on Saturday evening. The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Police identified the woman who died as 32-year-old Rachel Durbin of Plainfield. She was a passenger in the car. The driver of the car, identified as Gary Roode, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FORMER NORWICH NAACP HEAD DIES AT 80

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports Jacqueline Owens, a civil rights icon in the Norwich community who was the longest-serving president of the Norwich Branch NAACP, for 30 years until her retirement last year, has died. Owens, who was 80, had slowed down in recent years but had remained active in the community as recently as Saturday, longtime friend and fellow Norwich NAACP member Shiela Hayes said. A native of the Midwest who lived in Lebanon and attended church in New London, Owens was soft-spoken and small in stature, but parlayed those qualities into becoming a force in the community.

Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday for the report of a missing swimmer. The call was reported before 5:30 p.m. Crews are searching for a 17-year-old from Meriden who they said got swept away from shore. Several local fire departments along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the area and are searching for the teen. Connecticut State Police said its Trooper One helicopter and dive team were also requested to the Haddam Meadows boat launch.

A parachutist has died after a “hard landing” in Ellington on Sunday morning. Dispatchers said the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the “drop zone” of Ellington Airport. LIFE STAR was called to the scene. Police said the victim was identified as 62-year-old James Hansmann, of Springfield, Mass. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died. Authorities said the parachute was functioning properly. Police said there is no criminal aspect to this incident.

TWO TRIBES – NEW CASINO

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes face major tasks before they can open a new casino, despite legislative approval. Both federal and local approvals, a final building design and financing must be completed. Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown tells The Associated Press he hopes construction can begin at the end of this year. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he “anticipates” he will sign the bill authorizing a new casino.

EXPECT UNHEALTHY AIR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials are forecasting poor air quality that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups including infants, the elderly and people with respiratory or heart ailments. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says ozone levels will be elevated across the state Sunday and Monday as skies turn sunny, temperatures climb into the 90s and southwest winds transport poor air quality into Connecticut.

CT DOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT

NEWINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a draft plan for improving transportation over the next four years. Two public informational meetings on the massive plan, which includes 280 projects, will be held July 11 at the agency’s headquarters in Newington. Projects in the plan include reconstruction of Interstate 84 in Waterbury, rehabilitation of the Interstate 95 Gold Star Bridge in New London.

CT DMV TO MAIL LICENSES

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut motor vehicle officials are phasing in a program to mail all driver licenses and ID cards to residents instead of handing them out on the spot. The Department of Motor Vehicles says the new program will begin Tuesday. All residents must still appear at DMV or AAA offices to apply for or renew licenses and state IDs.

RI – FREE SHREDDING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is working with a shredding service to provide free shredding to prevent identity theft. Kilmartin says one of the easiest ways to prevent identity theft is by shredding documents that contain personal information, such as bank statements, bills and credit card offers.