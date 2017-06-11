SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

One person is dead after a car rolled over on I-395 Southbound just south of exit 11 in Norwich on Saturday evening. Police said another person was taken to the William W. Backus Hospital with injuries. The accident took place around 7 p.m.

In PLAINFIELD, Route 12 was closed at Bishop’s Crossing Road because of a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle reported Saturday, at 8:41 pm.

TWO SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN GROTON ROBBERY

Police said they are looking for two suspects who robbed the Henny Penny in Groton. The robbery happened at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday at the store located at the intersection of Route 184 and Route 117. Anyone who was in the area or observed any suspicious activity is asked to call the us at (860) 441-6712.

GAS STATION PROPERTY GETS BUYER

NORWICH — A long-vacant gas station and auto repair shop at the corner of West Main Street and New London Turnpike has been sold to a Rhode Island developer, according to city records. The Bulletin reports Warwick, R.I. developer Steven Cohen’s firm Franklin Development Funds II, and another development firm, Upcountry II, both based in California, paid PJC Norwich Realty $550,000 for the parcel at 684 West Main St., according to the deed filed May 12 at the city clerk’s office. Also included in the sale is a vacant 0.09-acre parcel that once was state property and that abuts New London Turnpike. Franklin Development Funds purchased a 24 percent interest in the property, with the remaining 76 percent going to Uplands. The buyers paid a $6,785 conveyance tax and the deed contains restrictions on developing a pharmacy or other health-related business on the site. What might be done with the site is still not clear.

CARFENTANIL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say carfentanil (kahr-FEHN’-tuh-nihl), an extremely powerful synthetic opioid sometimes used to sedate elephants, was part of an overdose death in April. The Norwalk man’s death confirmed by the state medical examiner’s office is believed to be Connecticut’s first involving the substance. Connecticut State Police said Friday it recently had a case involving two samples that tested positive for carfentanil.

RALLY AGAINST SHARIA LAW

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A rally against Islamic law and a group of Muslims have peacefully gathered in separate and opposing demonstrations in Connecticut. Demonstrators protested Saturday at Waterbury City Hall as part of a national movement organized by ACT for America, which claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy. Muslim counter-demonstrators gathered nearby in the city, some in traditional garb.

BIKING FOR SCHOOL NUTRITION

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two UConn medical students are bicycling from Washington state back to Connecticut this summer in what has become an annual event. This year it’s to raise money for a school nutrition program. Sonali Rodrigues and Brett Lehner make up the 2017 Coast to Coast for a Cause team.

CT TEEN SUICIDE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Connecticut have created a map that looks at where in the state teenagers have attempted suicides in an effort to help determine where resources might be best used to address the issue. A study looked at five years of hospital data from 2010-2014 that identified 1,878 suicide deaths and attempts among teens ages 15-19. The state’s suicide prevention specialist says Connecticut will use the data to help determine where federal grant money can be spent.

SEARCH CALLED OFF

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Navy has called off a search for a sailor who was on a training mission on a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina when he went overboard. Officials on Friday called off the search for Petty Officer Christopher Clavin. The 23-year-old sailor from Lincoln, Rhode Island, went overboard Tuesday.

RI CRIMINAL JUSTICE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Law enforcement officials and others who have worked to improve and uphold the principles of the criminal justice system in Rhode Island are being inducted into the Rhode Island Criminal Justice Hall of Fame. The 2017 induction ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick.