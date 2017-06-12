MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

The woman who served as president of the Norwich NAACP for 30 years before her December retirement has passed away. Jacqueline Owens, known to many in the community as “Mother Owens”, moved to Southeastern Connecticut with her husband in 1961. Workplace discrimination moved her to a life of fighting racism and injustice. Mrs. Owens was at the helm as the local NAACP chapter grew to national prominence. She died over the weekend at the age of 80.

BUDGET VOTE TONIGHT

For the third time, Plainfield residents will vote tonight on the proposed 2017-2018 budget plan. The latest combined proposal now represents a 0.87 mill increase. The budget has been amended several times. Ballots will be cast in the Plainfield Town Hall auditorium at 7 p.m.

LOTS OF WORK TO DO

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – After winning the long-sought authorization of the General Assembly to open a third casino, Connecticut’s two federally recognized tribes still face some major tasks as they work to fend off gambling competition from Springfield, Massachusetts. Both federal and local approvals are needed before the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes can begin transforming a former movie theater complex in East Windsor into a $300 million satellite casino. They also need to finish designing their new facility and obtain financing. Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin tells The Associated Press he hopes construction can begin by the end of 2017. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said last Thursday that he “anticipates” he will sign the bill that authorizes the new tribal casino. It will mark the culmination of a two-year push by the tribes.

WOMAN DIES IN CRASH

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut State Police say a rollover crash on Interstate 395 has left a Plainfield woman dead. Troopers say Gary Roode was headed southbound in Norwich Saturday night when the vehicle went off the left shoulder and traveled across the center median, rolling over several times. Police say Roode and his passenger, 32-year-old Rachel Durbin, were ejected from the vehicle. Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene. Roode was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries. Authorities say neither person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.