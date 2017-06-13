TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

Norwich’s school board has adopted an education budget for the new fiscal year, after making some spending reductions. The 176-million dollar package fulfills the city council-mandated one-percent increase over the current budget. School officials had sought a 3-percent hike, and spent Tuesday night making cuts. Original plans called for eliminating as many as 12 teaching positions, but board members opted instead to cut funding in three non-personnel areas. The board, though, has scheduled an August 8th meeting to re-examine the cuts that have been made, and see if any changes are needed. School officials are concerned the fuel budget for school buses may be too low.

TEEN BODY RECOVERED FROM RIVER

HADDAM, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut environmental police say divers have recovered the body of a teenager who went missing in the Connecticut River after he reportedly went in to help his sister. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Environmental Conservation Police announced Tuesday the body of 17-year-old Jay Agli, of Meriden, was found south of Haddam Island, off Haddam Meadows State Park, at around 11:45 a.m. Authorities were notified Sunday evening that a teen was missing after being on a sandbar in the river. Police say the teen reportedly went into the river to help his sister, who was picked up by a nearby boater. The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

MALLOY TO USE BUDGET “PRINCIPLES”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration is preparing for the growing possibility that Connecticut lawmakers won’t pass a new two-year budget before the fiscal year ends on June 30. The Democrat said Tuesday he plans to release “principles” next week that will guide how he expects to fund state operations on an interim basis. Lawmakers wrapped up the regular legislative session last week without passing a new budget that covers an estimated two-year, $5 billion deficit. Malloy met with legislative leaders for the first time Tuesday since the session’s adjournment to discuss the budget. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano says his “gut reaction” is that a deal won’t be reached until after July 1. Cities and towns across Connecticut are anxiously waiting to see how much state aid they’ll ultimately receive.