WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

NAKED ANTIQUES FAN

PUTNAM, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a naked rampage inside an antiques store. Police in Putnam responded to the Antiques Marketplace at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for reports of “suspicious activity.” When they arrived at the scene they found glass on the sidewalk and damage to multiple windows. Upon entering, officers saw a “completely naked” man knocking over display cases and smashing items. Police arrested 50-year-old Sean Morisette on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief. He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

JUSTICE REFORM CONFERENCE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Corrections and judicial officials from across the country have gathered in Hartford for a conference on reforming the nation’s criminal justice systems. The Reimagining Justice Conference was the brainchild of Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who has made the issue of criminal-justice reform a focus of his administration. Judges, prison officials, former inmates and others are spending two days discussing everything from pre-trial detention to preparing prisoners to re-enter the workforce. Malloy, a Democrat, says society was once about giving people who have made mistakes a second chance. He says he’s hopeful the programs being discussed will lead to a system where fewer people end up with criminal records and prisoners are more successful when they are released than when they went to prison.

NPU DOESN’T LIKE PROPOSED REVENUE CHANGE

Increasing the amount of money that could be given to the city by Norwich Public Utilities would mean rate hikes for all NPU customers, according to General Manager John Bilda. City aldermen earlier this week, citing a need for additional budget revenue, agreed to ask the city’s utilities commission to increase the maximum percentage of NPU annual gross revenues given to Norwich from 10 to 12-percent. Bilda says if that’s allowed, get ready for higher rates. City Council President Pro-tem Peter Nystrom says aldermen just want to see if the percentage-increase is doable. If the increase is enacted, revenue from it wouldn’t be realized for two budget years. Bilda doesn’t think the issue will come-up during the June 27th meeting of the city’s Board of Public Utilities Commissioners.

LEDYARD BREAK-INS

It was a rude awakening for several Ledyard residents this morning. Lieutenant Kenneth Creutz says officers received a number of calls starting at 4:30 from people who saw two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts breaking into their vehicles. Creutz says multiple items were taken, and two cars were stolen, as well. Creutz says the break-ins occurred in the Highlands area of town. Ledyard police are investigating.