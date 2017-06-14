WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NO THREAT

The Mohegan tribe is hosting the National Congress of American Indians’ annual conference this week at Mohegan Sun. Yesterday, the NCAI president made it known before the U.S. Secretary of the Interior spoke, that native people plan to take an active role to insure that Trump-era policies benefit them. Secretary Ryan Zinke said that the president’s proposed $1.4 billion cut to the Dept. of the Interior and his plan to reorganize the Bureau of Indian affairs should not be interpreted as a threat. The conference continues through Thursday.

TEARS FLOWING

There were tears yesterday during the D.A.R.E. graduation and 5th grade promotion ceremony at Pleasant Valley School in Groton, as the school will be closing it’s doors for good tomorrow. The school, built in the 1950s, will close due to budgetary reasons. The 300 students opted to attend magnet schools or were reassigned. Staff have been helping the children adjust to the transition with field trips to their new schools.

LIFE IN DOWNTOWN NORWICH

Construction is expected to begin this month to transform multiple properties in downtown Norwich. The Stackstone Group has plans for luxury apartments and commercial units in the buildings they acquired on Broadway. Developer Randy Persaud plans to apply for permits this week and hopes to begin work as early as next week.

SUIT MAY BE SETTLED TONIGHT

The Stonington Board of Selectmen is expected to discuss and vote on a proposed settlement with a borough couple who sued the town over an “illegal dog park.” Tonight’s agenda includes action on the stipulated judgment negotiated with the Front Street homeowners. The board will also decide whether to authorize First Selectman Rob Simmons to sign the agreement and other pertinent documents.

BEAKEY IN COURT

A man accused of second degree reckless endangerment in a 2014 dog mauling attack was in Danielson Superior Court yesterday. Corey Beakey made a brief appearance and will return on August 7th. His co-defendant, Jenna Allen, owner of the dogs, was found guilty last week on first and second degree endangerment. Beakey was at the home at the time of the attack and had lived with Allen for three years before the incident.

YALE-NEW HAVEN HEALTH CEO WELL PAID

(New Haven, CT) — The state Department of Public Health says there are nearly 40 employees of state hospitals who earn over one-million-dollars a year. The highest paid state hospital employee of all is Marna Borgstrom, the president and CEO of the Yale-New Haven Health System. She earns nearly four-million-dollars a year running the system that operates Yale New Haven Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, Westerly Hospital and others.