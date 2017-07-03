MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIRE BURNS THROUGH OLD TAFTVILLE FACTORY BUILDING

WFSB 3 Connecticut

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -Firefighters responded to a fire at an old building in the Taftville section of Norwich on Monday morning. According to officials, the structure fire was reported at 1-3 South Second Ave., which is the old Ponemah textile mill. The Michael’s Variety store is housed there, but firefighters said the fire is not in the business. The building was described as “mixed use.” The top two floors have been vacant for 30 years, according to firefighters. Two families were forced from their homes, but it’s unclear in what part of the building they lived. Crews said part of the roof collapsed and the business in the bottom floor can not open. Firefighters said it actually began on the first floor. The fire was reported by a police officer who was in the area at the time.

ILLEGAL FIREWORKS SEIZED IN EAST LYME

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Police and fire officials seized more than a hundred illegal fireworks in East Lyme. According to public safety officials, the East Lyme Fire Marshals Office, with help from East Lyme police and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosives Unit, seized the fireworks between July 1 and July 2. Public safety officials said only sparklers and fountains, which are non-explosive and non-aerial, are legal in Connecticut, Sparklers and fountains can only be purchased and used by persons age 16 or older.

CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut residents whose home foundations are crumbling are facing a perplexing problem with their insurance policies: The damage won’t be covered unless their homes collapse. More than two dozen insurance companies being sued in federal court by 40 homeowners recently filed court documents that say the plaintiffs are only covered if their houses fall down. The homeowners’ lawyer, Ryan Barry, argues that a 1987 state Supreme Court ruling said collapse can also mean impairment in structural integrity. He said insurance companies later changed the meaning of collapse, but didn’t properly notify homeowners, which the insurers deny. State officials say 30,000 or more homes in central and northeastern Connecticut could be affected by the problem, which has been linked to a mineral in the concrete that causes cracking and crumbling.

WET SPRING-MOSQUITOES

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A wetter-than-normal spring in the Northeast is behind a bumper crop of mosquitoes as Americans begin grilling and enjoying outdoor activities. The Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University reports it was the fourth-wettest spring on record from West Virginia to Maine. That’s raising concerns about a corresponding spike in mosquito-borne illnesses.

COD FISHING

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal fishing regulators are planning a host of changes to the quota limits of several important New England fish, including cod. Regulators have enacted a series of cutbacks to the cod quota in key fishing areas in recent years as cod stocks have dwindled. This year, regulators want to trim the Georges Bank cod quota by 13 percent and keep the Gulf of Maine quota the same.