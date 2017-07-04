TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

STATE PARK CLOSURES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state closed parking lots at multiple state parks because they reached capacity. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posted the parks’ names on social media as the lots began to fill Tuesday morning for the Fourth of July. The list of closures include: Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown; Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester; Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham; Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union; Gardner Lake State Park in Salem; Quaddick State Park in Thompson; and Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme. DEEP manages more than 100 state parks.

BLUMENTHAL BILL REQUIRES HOT CAR SENSOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he’ll introduce legislation aimed at preventing heatstroke deaths of children trapped inside hot vehicles. The Connecticut Democrat says his bill directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to require cars to be equipped with technology that can alert drivers if a child is left in the back seat once the vehicle is turned off. He says such technology is available in some vehicles and aftermarket products exist. However, he says it’s not widely used. On average, 37 children die each year after becoming trapped inside overheated cars in the United States. Blumenthal says it can take minutes on a hot day “for a car to turn into a deathtrap for a small child.” Democratic Sen. Al Franken, of Minnesota, is co-sponsoring the Senate bill.

SERIOUS CRASH IN PUTNAM

PUTNAM — One person was treated on Monday night for serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Putnam. The Bulletin reports emergency crews responded at 9:09 p.m. to the intersection of Killingly Avenue and Nancy Drive for a report of a motorcycle vs car crash. One victim refused treatment at the scene and another was transported to the UMass Medical Center, officials said. Neither victim was identified.

PIT BULL ATTACK

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police responded to a pit bull attack that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday. The attack occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Hubinger Street. Police said the 75-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had serious head and neck injuries. Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.

CONNECTICUT NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS RETURNING HOME

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Approximately 100 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard are starting to return home. The first group from the Guard’s 103rd Airlift Wing will return to the Bradley Air National Guard Base from deployment, beginning Tuesday. Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, adjutant general and commanding officer of the Connecticut National Guard, says the airmen have been deployed to multiple locations in Southwest Asia and supported Expeditionary Combat Support operations, including tactical airlift, maintenance, security and logistics support. Martin says their successful return marks the completion of the 103rd Air Wing’s first overseas deployment flying C-130 aircraft. More than 200 of the nearly 300 airmen that began to deploy in late 2016 have returned home safely. Those still deployed are scheduled to return throughout the summer.

YALE DISPLAYS-DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One of the first printed copies of the Declaration of Independence has been put on display at Yale University. The broadside was made by the official printer of the Continental Congress, John Dunlap, in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776 to publicize its approval. It is one of 26 known to still be in existence. The document predates the calligraphic version of the Declaration, which was created later and signed by John Hancock and the rest of Congress in August of that year. The document, normally kept in a drawer in a sub-basement of Yale’s rare book library, will be on display at the library through Thursday.