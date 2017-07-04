TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SECRETARY OF THE STATE SAYS NO TO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says voter information requested by Trump commission is “not in the best interest of Connecticut residents.” In a letter released Monday to the panel’s vice chairman, Merrill says the commission’s request is overly broad and she has questions about how voters’ information will be used and protected. Merrill says residents’ Social Security and driver’s license numbers will not be provided, “no matter what the outcome.”

NEWTOWN WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The town of Newtown, Connecticut and its Board of Education are asking a judge to throw out an $11 million wrongful death lawsuit filed by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook shootings in December 2012. The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court, alleges security measures at the school weren’t adequate when Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 first-graders and six educators. The town says it has governmental immunity from such lawsuits.

RI CELLPHONE BILL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A bill that would outlaw the use of cellphones while driving is awaiting the governor’s signature. The full House voted in favor of the proposed ban Thursday, and the Senate approved it Friday amid a dispute between the chambers over the budget.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET DEFICIT $107.2 MILLION

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut is on track to close out the last fiscal year with a $107.2 million deficit. In a letter released Monday to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the Democratic comptroller says Connecticut is expected to have $128.38 million left in its budget reserve fund after covering the red ink. Fiscal year 2017 ended on July 1. The new two-year budget is projected to be $5 billion in deficit. Lembo says “long-term planning must be a priority to prepare for ongoing uncertainties and developing trends,” referring to things like a potential stock market disruption and a statewide decline in population. He says Connecticut lost 8,278 residents between July 1, 2015 and July 1, 2016; one of eight states to experience a population drop during that period.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH AT BERLIN MOTEL

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they have a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel in Berlin. Police say officers found 25-year-old Pratikkumar Jagani, of Berlin, dead at the Days Inn Motel early Sunday. An autopsy showed Jagani’s death was ruled a homicide by gunshot. Police say Rahheem McDonald, of Waterbury, faces charges of murder, criminal possession of a firearm and other offenses. McDonald was held Monday on $2 million bond on unrelated charges. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1980s. Tuesday, Willimantic’s 32nd annual WILI AM Boombox Parade kicked off at 11 a.m. Organizers said it began in 1986 when no marching band could be found for Windham’s annual Memorial Day Parade. Instead, residents took up their boomboxes to march in the area’s Fourth of July parade several weeks later. Local radio station WILI AM provided the marching band music live of the airwaves and the tradition continued every year ever since. Now, thousand of people march with boomboxes and other portable music devices. WICH and WILI are both owned by Hall Communications.