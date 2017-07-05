WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

PEDESTRIAN FATAL

An injured pet has led to the death of an Eastern Connecticut woman. State police say 35-year-old Mildred Garcia of Pomfret was in the middle of Route 44 around 10 last night tending to her dog, which had just been struck by a vehicle, and she was run over by a westbound automobile. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Sixteen-year-old Xavier Cubi, who was also tending to the dog, was also hit and suffered serious head injuries. He was taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam. The accident happened about a tenth of a mile west of Route 97. The couple inside the car that struck Garcia and Cubi were not injured. They live in Bristol.

CEREMONIAL BURNING

Mohegan tribal officials will burn a four-day ceremonial fire on the site of the former state hospital grounds in Preston starting at 10 Thursday morning. The fire is part of a traditional tribal cleansing to remember those who passed through the property over the past hundreds of years, including Mohegan ancestors, and those who received treatment and worked at the former state hospital. A blessing ceremony takes place at 1 PM, to be attended by tribal and local town officials. The public is invited to all the activities, which will take place near the Route 12 commuter parking lot. The Mohegan Tribe plans to convert the property into a mixture of entertainment and recreational attractions.

STEPDAUGHTER SENTENCED

No jail time for the stepdaughter of a disabled Groton resident who says she was used like an ATM machine. 54-year old Cheryl Galvin will serve five years probation, and make monthly restitution payments to her stepmother. Authorities say Galvin took all of the money in her stepmom’s bank accounts, got credit cards in her name, and didn’t pay any of her expenses. Galvin was originally charged with stealing 45-thousand dollars, but that was reduced to six-thousand under a plea deal. She claims her stepmother gave her permission for most of the expenditures.

UCONN-AQUARIUM AGREEMENT

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut and Mystic Aquarium have announced a research partnership. The five-year agreement will allow Mystic Aquarium’s researchers to use laboratory and office space inside the UConn Department of Marine Sciences, which is located on the school’s Avery Point campus in Groton. The school and aquarium say the partnership will provide unique teaching and learning opportunities to both institutions in the study of ocean health, biodiversity and the sustainable use of aquatic resources. Stephen Coan, the president and CEO at Mystic Aquarium, says the partnership will bring together some of the best marine scientists in the world to collaborate on projects. The aquarium says it also will celebrate UConn Avery Point’s 50th anniversary with special events and promotions throughout the year.

MOM SENTENCED FOR HAVING SEX WITH SON’S FRIEND

A former Groton resident will spend a year behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year old friend of her son. 35-year old Dawn Kerr pleads guilty Wednesday in New London Superior Court. She’s to be sentenced August 23rd, but has requested to begin serving the jail term now. The sentencing is a result of a plea deal with the state. Kerr admitted to police she had sex with the boy three times, saying she was going through a divorce at the time, and she liked the attention she was getting from the youth.

AUCTION FOR THEATER SEATS

Want to own a pair of 1950’s vintage seats from New London’s Garde Arts Center?? They’re on the silent auction block with the proceeds going to the city’s Homeless Hospitality Center. The seats are being donated by the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra. They were removed from the Garde in 1999 when the venue underwent a major restoration. Opening bid for the seats is 100-dollars, with the auction closing at 5 Thursday afternoon. You can bid in-person at the Homeward Bound offices on Golden Street in New London or by e-mail to info@nlhhc.org.