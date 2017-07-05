WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

MILLSTONE BILL OPPOSED

A proposed bill designed to benefit the Millstone Power Station in Waterford is being opposed by 14 environmental, energy and consumer protection groups. The legislation was previously passed in the state Senate, but died in the House. It could be revisited in an upcoming special session. The groups sent a letter to state legislative leaders on Monday urging them not pass the bill. They claim it would “distract from growing the state’s solar and wind industries.”

CHAMBER LOOKING TO BOLSTER CANDIDATES

For the first time in six years, the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut has revived it’s primer on running for local office. The chamber is hoping to reduce the number of uncontested municipal elections come November. Democratic and Republican parties’ nominating caucuses are just two weeks away, and town committees across the region are still forging slates, which has been a struggle in some area towns.

PUTTING A 13-YEAR-OLD IN A HEADLOCK

A Pawcatuck woman and her brother are scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court tomorrow on charges of second degree unlawful restraint and risk of injury to a minor. The arrest stemmed from an incident in which police say Nicole Brayman and Eric Hillebert used a headlock to put a 13-year-old boy in her minivan and brought him to the Stonington Police Station. Brayman maintained that the boy had assaulted her son on Thursday. The boy was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace.

CATERPILLARS DYING

Last week, the gypsy moth caterpillars ravaging the region finally began to succumb to a rain-activated fungus, leaving trees covered with dead and dying caterpillars. According to Chris Martin, director of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s forestry agency, it was hoped that the fungus would strike sooner, but even the the insects dying off now will likely mean fewer next year. Many of the healthy trees that were hit this year are already bouncing back.

ENOUGH FOR ENO

After more than 20 years as Lyme’s first selectman, Ralph Eno Jr. stepped down on Monday. Selectman Steven Mattson was sworn in and will serve the remainder of the term. Eno felt that it was time to retire and he believes that the town is well served with the transition.

DRUNK ALL OVER THE PLACE

A New London man, who allegedly drove a stolen vehicle while intoxicated early Tuesday morning, faces charges in several area towns. Michael Foley was initially pulled over in Groton, where he fled as the officer exited his patrol car. A short time later, Waterford police issued an advisory that the vehicle that was involved, a Toyota Camry, was reported stolen. Stonington police located the vehicle and arrested Foley. They transported him to the Waterford Police Dept. where he was also arrested and brought to the Groton City Police Dept. He faces multiple charges in all three towns.

ONE KILLED IN ACCIDENT

POMFRET, Conn. (AP) – Officials say one person has died and another has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in the Quiet Corner. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 44 in Pomfret. State police say the road was closed for several hours. The crash is still under investigation.

POWWOW TOMORROW

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) – Dancers from Native American tribes are gathering in Southeastern Connecticut to take part in an educational powwow. Thursday’s event is hosted by the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center. There will be performances by more than 30 dancers dressed in full regalia and two drum groups, representing different tribes. Approximately a dozen dance styles will be showcased in individual, group, youth, traditional and contemporary performances. An emcee will give the audience a detailed explanation of the significance behind each dance, dress and song. Native works of art will be available for sale, including clothing, jewelry, baskets and pottery. Visitors can also taste Native cuisine prepared by chef Sherry Pocknett, who is a descendant of the Mashpee Wampanoags.