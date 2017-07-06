THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

MAN KILLED IN SCOOTER ACCIDENT

A scooter accident in Griswold last night resulted in a fatality. According to state police, at approximately 8:25, a call came in concerning an accident on Norman Road involving a single rider on a scooter who crashed into a stone wall. Justin Roode, 33, of Griswold was pronounced deceased at the scene. The road was closed for a time last night.

TRASH TALK

This 4th of July was one of the busiest days in the history of Ocean Beach Park in New London, and with the crowd came extra trash. Beach staff and neighbors spent Tuesday evening and yesterday picking up garbage on the surrounding residential streets. Park manager David Sugrue estimated 13,000 people came to celebrate the holiday. When the main and adjacent lots filled up by 11 a.m.,visitors were directed to park where they legally could off site.

NPU PROJECTS APPROVED

Bond issues totaling more than 23-million dollars in water system upgrades and design work of storm water separation drains are approved last night by Norwich aldermen. A 3-point-2 million dollar piece of the water system package drew the most comment. It calls for a an extension of the city’s waterline along Route 97 from Occum to Baltic to provide emergency water service. Norwich Public Utilities General Manager John Bilda says the waterline extension means the state will provide more funding to the entire water project, meaning it’ll require only a 4-percent increase in city water rates as of the year 2020. A 3-point-2 million dollar sewer bond issue, also approved last night, will design the separation of sewer and storm water drains on Norwich’s East Side.

BARN FIRE INJURES TWO

The Scotland fire marshal and the state continue to investigate a barn fire on Tuesday where firefighters sustained injuries. The blaze was phoned in after four in the afternoon and was knocked down by about 8 p.m. Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, suffered while battling the Murphy Hill Road fire. There were no civilian injuries.

CHICKEN ON THE LOOSE

Perhaps she learned that today is National Fried Chicken Day, but whatever the reason a chicken was found wandering New London on Tuesday night. The assistant animal control officer for the city says that the fowl, who was strolling on Denison Avenue, is very friendly. They are seeking the the owner. If you have any info or are missing your hen, contact them.