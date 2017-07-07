FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

COUNCIL DELAYS BUDGET ACTION

The New London City Council has decided to send proposed budget repeal ordinances to it’s Finance Committee, where no action will likely be taken until the state of Connecticut finalizes a budget. The council decided not to take immediate action on a budget petition in the hopes that the state will include more revenues to the city. The state legislature could vote sometime this month on a budget.

CEDAR RENO COMPLETE

A grand opening will take place today marking the completion of renovations to the Great Cedar Casino at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Construction related to the project began in October. An interactive gaming area has been added, as well as hundreds of new slot machines and dozens of new table games. In celebration, there will be giveaways and free play throughout the day.

BEWARE OF SCAM

Ledyard Police want get the word out about a phone scam targeting the elderly. Calling it the “Grandparent’s Scam,” the police say the caller pretends to be a lawyer needing money to bail a grandchild out of jail. If any resident receives a similar call, police advise them to immediately hang up. They also suggest sharing the scam info with older friends and relatives.

GET A CHIEF

The East Lyme Board of Selectmen has received recommendations on their fire and emergency services based on a study compiled by a consulting firm. The 272 page report, which took about a year to compile, includes suggestions to hire a “full time career fire chief” and implement new initiatives to recruit emergency volunteers. A link to the full study is available on the town’s website.

THIRD TIME IS THE CHARM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Jury selection has been scheduled for a third trial in the case of a Connecticut man charged with killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend after she broke up with him. The first two trials of Jermaine Richards ended with deadlocked juries. Jury selection for the third trial is set to begin Friday. Richards is charged with murder in the 2013 death of Alyssiah Wiley, a student at Eastern Connecticut State University. He denies killing her.