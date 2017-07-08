SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

SAILFEST 2017-STREET CLOSURE ITINERARY

In order to accommodate Sailfest 2017, the following parking ban, street closures and associated time schedules shall be enforced by New London Police Department. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Be well and always safe!

On Saturday July 8, 2017 beginning at 4 am, vehicles parked in the following locations will be issued parking tickets and towed:

Bank Street from Tilley Street to State Street

South Water Street (entire length)

State Street from S. Water Street to Eugene O’Neill Drive

Atlantic Street (entire length)

Bank Street Connector

Bank Street between Blinman Street and Woviotis Place

Blinman Street between Bank Street and Brewer Street (both sides) [UAC parking only]

On Saturday July 8, 2017 beginning at 6 am, the following streets shall be closed to traffic:

State Street between Eugene O’Neill Drive and Bank Street

South Water Street, (except as noted below)

Bank Street between Tilley Street and State Street

Note: The above streets will remain closed overnight

Eugene O’Neill Dr. between Gov. Winthrop Boulevard and Green Street (approx. 4 pm – 10 pm)

Bank Street –Northbound @ Howard Street (approx. 4 pm – 10 pm)

On Saturday, July 8, 2017 beginning at 6 am, Water Street between Atlantic Street and State Street and the entire length of South Water Street will be open to two-way traffic northbound and southbound. Alleyways will be blocked. There will be no parking on South Water Street.

Access to South Water Street will be made via Atlantic Street to Water Street to South Water Street.

A control point will be established at the intersection of Water Street and Atlantic Street to control access to South Water Street. Traffic will be limited to:

Fishers Island Ferry–employees & families and customers (No permit required)

Emergency Vehicles

Vendors (setup only & re-supplies)

Entertainers going rear of Dockside (pick up/drop off lot)

Businesses / Residents on the east side of Bank Street.

Vehicles that have parking passes to park in the private lots off of South Water St.

Note: Access to Bank Street at Tilley Street will be closed to all traffic except police, fire, and EMS personnel.

On Sunday July 9, 2017, the following streets shall be closed to traffic as follows:

State Street between Eugene O’Neill Drive and Bank Street until festival ends.

South Water Street until festival ends.

Bank Street between Tilley Street and State Street closed until festival ends.

9 am – 9:15 am, Eugene O’Neill Drive will be closed from Masonic Street to State Street for the staging of the road race.

* Street closing times are estimates. Some streets may be closed earlier if pedestrian s

Sunday July 9th – Sailfest 2017 Charter Oak Federal Credit Union – 5K Road Race:

On Sunday, July 9, 2017 at approx. 9:15 am, the 5K road race will start at Eugene O’Neill Dr. and will cover several city streets.

Route: Begins in front of Citizens Bank on Eugene O’Neill Drive, down Eugene O’Neill Drive, left onto Tilley Street, right onto Bank Street, left onto Howard Street, right onto Willetts Avenue, right onto Montauk Avenue, right onto Bank Street, left onto Tilley Street, straight onto Huntington Street, right onto Governor Winthrop Boulevard, right onto Eugene O’Neill Drive, left onto State Street to the finish line.

The following traffic considerations will be in place for the Fishers Island Ferry arrival and departures:

The last ferry leaving New London on Saturday will be 3:30 pm

The last ferry arriving from Fishers Island on Saturday will be at 5:30 pm

A checkpoint will be established at Water Street and Atlantic Street during festival hours to allow access to the terminal.

WILLIMANTIC POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTCLUB FIGHT

WILLIMANTIC, CT.- (WFSB) Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning. Police said they were called just around 2 a.m. for a fight happening at the Ultraviolet Adult Cabaret Café. When officers arrived they found three people had been run over by a truck in the parking lot. In addition, the two people inside the truck were also involved in an argument. In total, police said five people were taken to the hospital, one of the victims has since been discharged. Two other victims were transferred to Hartford Hospital for treatment of more serious injuries. Police said several people were involved in the fight and charges are still pending at this time. All the victims are expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

10 YEAR OLD BOY DROWNS IN BRANFORD RIVER

BRANFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 10-year-old Branford boy was found dead around 4:00PM Friday afternoon after being swept into a culvert leading to the Branford River. Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department says the boy and his two brothers were playing near the culvert at about 1 p.m. Friday afternoon when the boy lost his footing, fell from an embankment and was swept into a 48-inch pipe. Emergency responders recoverd the boys body about 500 feet from where he entered the river. The boys name has not been released.

BE ON ALERT FOR TELEPHONE CALLERS SCAMMING

Connecticut officials warn residents to stay on alert for telephone callers who pose as Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents and attempt to get an immediate tax payment. The scammers tell potential victims that they owe the IRS money and face arrest from the (FBI) or from local police if they don’t pay.Complaints from residents about the scam phone calls have persisted over the past few years. Generally, the IRS and CT DRS send taxpayers billing notices through the mail before ever calling. If you need to make sure a call is legitimate, hang up and call the number of the agency’s official website.

LAWSUIT AGAINST R.J. REYNOLDS UPHELD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a $28 million dollar judgment against cigarette maker R.J. Reynolds in a lawsuit filed by a Connecticut smoker who contracted cancer. Three judges of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday also sent the case back to the trial court to see if additional damages are warranted. Barbara Izzarelli smoked Salem Kings cigarettes for 25 years and survived laryngeal cancer. R.J. Reynolds denied allegations of wrongdoing.

BEVERAGE INDUSTRY FIGHTING AGAINST CONNECTICUT LAWMAKERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The beverage industry is working to stop Connecticut lawmakers from reconsidering various fees as they try to hammer out a new state budget. A coalition calling itself “Keep CT Affordable,” an initiative partially funded by the American Beverage Association, is using social media this summer to persuade lawmakers not to resurrect higher handling fee on returnable bottles and cans, not expand the bottle redemption law and not impose a state excise tax on sugary drinks.

JURY SELECTION BEGAN FRIDAY FOR THIRD WILEY MURDER TRIAL

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Jury selection began yesterday for a third trial in the case of a Connecticut man charged with killing and dismembering his girlfriend, Eastern Connecticut State University student Alyssiah Wiley, in 2013, after she broke up with him. Wiley’s partial remains were found in Trumbull about a month after she was last seen with Jermaine Richards outside of her dorm. Police say Wiley tried to break up with Richards via Facebook shortly before her death and believe he became upset. The first two trials of Richards ended in mistrials after the juries deadlocked. Richards denies killing Wiley.

TRIBE BEGINS FIRE TO CLEANSE OLD NORWICH STATE HOSPITAL GROUNDS

PRESTON, Conn. (AP-THE NEW LONDON DAY)— The Mohegan Tribe lit a ceremonial fire Thursday on the grounds of the former Norwich State Hospital across the river from its giant casino where it is planning construction of a new development. Tribal officials say the fire will honor all who came through the property in the past, including Mohegan ancestors, residents of the former state hospital for people with mental illness and all those who worked there. Tribal officials say its a cleansing meant to bring “good medicine” to the property, some peace and quality of mind for people who lived and worked there,” “and give some positive energy to the ground.

WORCESTER FANS SEND 10 THOUSAND POSTCARDS IN PITCH FOR PAWSOX

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – Thousands of Massachusetts baseball fans have a message for the Pawtucket Red Sox – if you’re looking for a new home, why not Worcester? About 10,000 postcards signed by fans urging the minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox to make the move across the border were delivered to team offices. Gene Zabinski, the president of Worcester’s Canal District Alliance, took credit for the stunt. He said Worcester has room to build a Triple-A stadium and could easily fill it with fans. PawSox officials said this week they’ll field offers from other cities after they failed to reach an agreement to remain in Pawtucket during an exclusive negotiating period. Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said the city has spoken with team officials to express “openness” to a move.