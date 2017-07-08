SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Immediately following an armed robbery, police said the victim dashed in to the nearby fire department for help. Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the area of Reed Street and Blinman Street in New London on Friday evening, in which two male suspects robbed him of $570 in cash. Police said the victim described one of the suspects as Hispanic, standing at 5’6”, average build with scruffy facial hair. Police said the victim described the other suspect as a black man of average build. Police dispatched a K9 but the search was unsuccessful. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports a 28-year-old Norwich man faces several felony charges in connection with a December assault case in which a man was struck with the butt of a pistol and shot at during a drug deal, according to arrest and court records. Michael Knowles, of 28 Orchard St., was arraigned Friday in New London Superior Court on criminal attempt to commit second-degree robbery, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm, second-degree assault with a firearm and second-degree threatening charges. On Dec. 31, state police were notified of an assault stemming from a drug deal the day before. A 47-year-old victim told police he was struck over his eye with a pistol and shot at while trying to purchase marijuana in Montville from an individual police later identified as Knowles, according to an arrest warrant. The victim told police Knowles pointed a “long, silver handgun” at him while the two were inside a vehicle and demanded money. After a brief struggle over the gun, the victim said he was struck with the weapon as the vehicle began rolling back, according to the warrant.

SUBMARINE OREGON-THE LATEST

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The keel of the nation’s 20th Virginia-class attack submarine named for Oregon has been laid at the manufacturing plant for General Dynamics’ Electric Boat. The milestone was marked Saturday at a Rhode Island shipyard. It comes at a time when many in Congress and in the military are eager to get more submarines into the fleet. Electric Boat in Groton and Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia have an agreement to build two attack submarines annually. The House and Senate Armed Services Committees have each approved bills to authorize building three submarines instead of two in some years, and authorize additional funding to prepare for the increased work. The future USS Oregon is expected to cost about $2.7 billion and be delivered to the Navy in November 2019.

CONNECTICUT CAPITAL-BANKRUPTCY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he still believes filing for bankruptcy protection should be a “last resort” for Connecticut’s capital city. The Democrat told reporters Friday he has not received a request from Hartford officials to sign off on a bankruptcy filing, as required by law. City officials announced Thursday they’ve retained Greenberg Traurig LLP, a law firm founded in Miami, to provide legal services as Hartford evaluates its restructuring options. Hartford leaders are hoping to persuade state lawmakers to provide them with $40 million in additional state aid. The General Assembly, however, has not yet passed a new budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. State lawmakers are still grappling with how to cover a projected two-year, $5 billion deficit.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he doesn’t expect to see an agreement on a new two-year budget any time soon. Asked Friday when he thought a deal could be reached with legislative leaders, the Democrat told reporters he thinks it’s “going to be a while.” He says that’s why he wanted the General Assembly to least pass a temporary “mini budget” before the new fiscal year began on July 1. Malloy is currently running state government by executive order. He’s limited to maintaining spending on essential state services and obligations. While House Democrats hope to hold a vote July 18 on a new two-year budget, Malloy says there’s no agreement. He also noted how House and Senate Democrats and House and Senate Republicans aren’t in agreement with one another.

CLIMATE RESEARCH-PUBLIC RECORDS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law legislation that shields Rhode Island climate scientists and other university researchers from public records requests. Both chambers of the state General Assembly approved bills to exempt researchers at state institutions from having to disclose preliminary drafts, notes and working papers. Proponents have said the legislation is meant to help guarantee academic freedom, especially for those whose study of climate change has been impeded by records requests from opponents of the research. The legislation was signed last week by the Democratic governor. University of Rhode Island professors backed the bill. Opponents have called it an affront to transparency but other open government advocates didn’t object, arguing it merely adds clarity to an existing exemption in the law. It took effect immediately.

WATERCOLOR SOCIETY SHOW

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Art lovers have a final weekend to take in the New England Watercolor Society’s latest exhibit at the Newport Art Museum. The 2017 New England Regional Juried Exhibition features 60 paintings by area artists including those from Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Organizers of the show, which runs through Sunday, say it’s the result of a selection process that sifted through more than 500 submissions from some of the finest watercolor artists in the region. Paintings are available for purchase. The New England Watercolor Society describes itself as one of “the oldest and most prestigious watercolor organizations in the country.” The exhibit is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Newport Art Museum is located at 76 Bellevue Ave. in Newport.