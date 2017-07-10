MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

ETHICS PANEL SEEKS CHARTER CHANGES

The group that recommended sanctions against Norwich officials for going on an all-expense paid trip last year to the Kentucky Derby now plans to recommend the City Council ponder a couple of charter changes. The Ethics Commission Monday decided to put-together a letter next month to send to the City Council. They’ll ask aldermen to put more clout behind the city’s ethics laws and the ethics panel. They’ll also request the city make the Public Utilities Division more accountable to aldermen when it comes to non-business decisions, such as ethics concerns. Commission chairman Carol Menard stresses the requested charter changes don’t have to be reviewed right away. Commission members say their charter recommendations are the result of their investigation into Derbygate.

DAYVILLE DEPUTY FIRE CHIEF IN COURT

A Dayville Deputy Fire Chief appears in court Monday regarding two cases against him. Todd Wakefield’s attorney tells the judge his client has made full restitution to the owner of the vehicle who Wakefield is accused of hitting with a fire truck while responding to a fire June 27th. State police say Wakefield failed to stop or notify the authorities about the accident, and then later lied about it. . Wakefield also is accused of assaulting a woman in Killingly in April. A modified protective order filed by the woman was approved by the judge. Wakefield is due back in court August 10th. His status with the Dayville Fire Department remains unclear.

MORE DODD NETTING

The protective netting has been extended at Norwich’s Dodd Stadium. It now covers one additional seating section behind both dugouts. The change is prompted by concerns from Major League Baseball about fans being hit by foul balls and flying bats. The netting was installed Monday at a cost of 44-hundred 80 dollars.

RI BANS CELLPHONE USE WHILE DRIVING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill that outlaws the use of cellphones while driving. The Democratic governor signed the legislation on Monday. It takes effect on June 1, 2018. The new law that cleared the General Assembly last month will prohibit drivers from talking on hand-held devices except in emergencies. Violators will be subject to a fine of up to $100. The fine can be suspended for a first-time violator who provides proof of purchase of a hands-free device. Rhode Island already prohibits texting while driving but doesn’t ban holding the phone to talk. Several states prohibit using a hand-held phone while driving, including Connecticut, New Hampshire and Vermont.