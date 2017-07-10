MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIRST IN THE STATE

Easterseals, the nonprofit agency known for its work with the disabled, is expanding into veteran services. A proposed $1.8 million center will be built within the existing Norwich facility and will be the first of its kind in the state. Construction on the project will begin once all the funds are raised. Stanley Black & Decker has committed $1 million. Easterseals will hold fundraisers, and continue to look for investors, to raise the additional money.

FEES CAUSE ANGST

A fee increase to visit duBois Beach in Stonington is being criticized by some users but has been deemed necessary by the Stonington Community Center. According to Executive Director Beth Ann Stewart, membership rates for the small Stonington Point beach did not accurately reflect the cost of managing it. One of the main issues cited by potential beachgoers is the requirement that families wishing to purchase a $100 pass must also purchase a $100 COMO membership.

STEVENS DEPARTS

Waterford’s finance director has taken a job managing the East Lyme school district’s finances. Maryanna Stevens resigned last month after overseeing Waterford’s transition to a new accounting system. She left Stonington three years ago to take the Waterford job. Her replacement in Stonington, Linda Savitsky is now taking Stevens’ Waterford post until a permanent replacement is found.

SHOOTER FINALLY ARRESTED

A Bristol man, who police say shot himself in the hand last January in a Ledyard apartment building parking lot, turned himself in on Saturday. Jordan Dotson was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. His arrest warrant was issued after a lengthy police investigation into the accidental shooting incident. Dotson was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on July 20th.

MYSTIC’S CENTRAL BLOCK MAY COME ALIVE

The former Central Hall Block in downtown Mystic, which burned down 17 years ago, could begin to take shape as a four story space housing stores and condos this fall is proposed. The owners, brothers Ken and Brian Navarro and partner Eric Burns are waiting until after Labor Day to move forward with the project, respecting the summer tourism season, and not wanting to disrupt it. Steel pylons and a concrete base have already been completed at the West Main Street property. The partners still need to obtain some permits and financing, but are cautiously optimistic that all will go as planned.

IMPORTANT BUSINESS TO UNDERTAKE

The Killingly Town Council meets tomorow evening at 7 at Town Hall. On the agenda, a discussion regarding the possible cessation of negotiations on a stalled power plant project that is proposed for Lake Road in Dayville. The council also plans to swear in the town’s first licensed constable and unveil a new proposed evaluation system for the town manager position.

BIKERS RIDE FOR MDA

Hundreds of bikers took part in the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Benefit Ride and Concert, beginning at three different Connecticut locations and ending at Mohegan Sun yesterday. Money raised by the daylong event, sponsored by the casino, several Harley dealerships and the law firm of Trantolo & Trantolo benefits MDA of Connecticut in the search for a cure for neuromuscular disease. After ending the journey at the Winter Garage, the riders attended the Billy Currington show at the Mohegan Sun Arena.