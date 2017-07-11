TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SHOULD HAVE BUDGET THIS MONTH, SAYS HOUSE SPEAKER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he’s confident there will be a state budget agreement before August. The Democrat said he’s still “absolutely focused” on calling House members back for a special session on July 18. But if a deal isn’t ready, he says an agreement can be reached by the end of the month. The state’s fiscal year ended July 1 without a new two-year budget. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is using his limited executive authority to run state government. Aresimowicz says “good progress” has been made in “understanding other people’s proposals.” On Tuesday, the House Republicans held a presentation for colleagues on their budget, which they plan to propose as an amendment if a special session is held next week. Their plan calls for greater labor savings.

GUBERNATORIAL FUND-RAISING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A growing number of 2018 gubernatorial hopefuls are moving closer toward potentially qualifying for millions of dollars in public financing for their candidacies. Candidates for governor must raise $250,000 in small contributions from mostly Connecticut residents to qualify for public grants. More than a dozen declared candidates and potential candidates have expressed interest in the state’s top job since Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he will not seek a third term. New fundraising reports for the second quarter show Republican Mayor Mark Lauretti of Shelton and Democratic Comptroller Kevin Lembo raising the most between April 4 and June 30. Lauretti raised $145,090 while Lembo, who still has an exploratory committee, raised $143,701. Records show eight candidates or potential candidates who’ve raised more than $100,000. Several have surpassed $200,000.

RIVERFRONT DEVELOPMENT IN NORWICH

The possible development of two riverfront properties in Norwich into recreational areas is to be addressed Monday night. The city’s Harbor Management Commission plans to present its ideas to the City Council. Commission member, and city alderman Tucker Braddock says the city should bid July 29th on the former Shetucket Iron and Metal scrapyard on New Wharf Road, saying it could be converted to a park and/or fishing area. Harbor Panel Chairman, alderman Gerry Martin, thinks a city boat launch in the Shipping Street area should be re-visited as well. Martin says enhancing Norwich’s shoreline properties is a good idea, especially since a major re-development of the former state hospital grounds down-river in Preston is looming. Commission members this week plan to further research the feasibility of the scrapyard acquisition, by touring the site, and speaking with the city’s corporation counsel.

JURY BEING PICKED IN ALLEGED TEEN GROPER CASE

Jury selection is underway in the case of a former Lisbon man who’s charged with sexually assaulting five underage girls. 40-year old Douglas Crossley, Junior turned down a plea deal of six months in prison in favor of a jury trial. He’s been out on bond since his February, 2016 arrest. Prosecutors say Crossley groped the girls, and had sex with one of them during sleepovers his kids had. His trial is scheduled to begin July 17th in New London Superior Court.

STILL NO LIFEGUARDS

We’re at the height of the summer season, and Norwich’s Spaulding Pond Beach remains closed due to a lack of lifeguards. City Manager John Salomone says the city has been unable to find anyone for the positions, saying they’re all employed at other local swimming areas. The city had considered closing the beach this summer as a cost-cutting move while putting together the new city budget, but was able to restore the funding when the spending and tax plan was approved in June. Salamone says they’ve looked everywhere for qualified applicants, but no luck. He’s looking for suggestions.