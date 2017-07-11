TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ARTISANS MAY TAKE OVER PACKAGING PLANT

The former Atlantic Packaging Corp. complex in the Greeneville section of Norwich has been purchased at auction by a New York businessman. Evan Blum, who owns two building parts salvaging operations, says he is still working on a master plan for the mill buildings. He hopes to have a “remanufacturing center” where materials will be reworked by local artisans. Blum also plans to showcase part of his extensive collection of recycled building materials for sale.

HOUSING PLANS UPDATED

The New London Housing Authority was presented yesterday with the latest plans for the proposed affordable housing that could occupy the former Edgerton School property. The owners of the site unveiled plans for the 72 unit complex, which would also include a community center. Their attorney said that the mixed-income development could generate an estimated $125,000 in annual taxes for New London.

DRIVER IN FATAL CRASH SENTENCED

A commercial truck driver. who caused a seven vehicle collision which led to a fatality on I-95 in Waterford in 2014, was sentenced yesterday in New London Superior Court. Kevin Custer from Swansea Massachusetts received a fully suspended, five year prison sentence followed by two years probation and community service. Custer did not speak but his lawyer read his letter of apology to the husband of Saumya Arora, the New York dentist who died in the crash.

INSANITY DEFENSE PLANNED

A New London man accused of murdering his girlfriend in 2015 was in New London Superior Court yesterday where he opted to be tried by a panel of judges instead of a jury. David McKeever will also be pursuing an insanity defense. He allegedly stabbed his longtime live-in partner Delma Murphy multiple times before wrapping her body in towels and leaving her in the bedroom, covered by a blanket. She was discovered by a concerned friend several days later. McKeever’s trial is expected to begin this fall.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, OPERATOR FOUND

Norwich Police have identified the driver of an SUV who was involved in a hit and run on Sunday night. At about 9:15 officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Washington St. They were unable to immediately locate what was described by witnesses as a silver Jeep, as the driver fled the scene. An anonymous tip enabled them to find it and the operator yesterday. Police have not released the names to the public.

FIRE STATION DAMAGED

A Waterford firefighter working a shift at the Cohanzie department on Sunday evening damaged both a ladder truck and the station when he accidentally backed into a brick column between bays. The truck will be sent for repair, but if irreparable, a new truck could cost $1 million. Town building officials ordered that the department’s other vehicles be moved outside until structural repairs can be made. According to the Cohanzie Fire Chief, the town’s ability to respond to fires won’t be affected.