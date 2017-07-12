WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL GETTING MAKEOVER

The City of New London has obtained a $12,000 grant to go toward an “urban forest makeover.” The revitalization project will begin with indexing the number and species of trees throughout the city. This first step begins a process of proper planting. Some past oversights have resulted in safety hazards stemming from the location of existing trees. Overall , the initiative hopes to improve the quality of life in New London.

FELON SAILOR DENIED

A former Groton sailor currently serving a 12 month sentence for taking illegal photos on a nuclear attack submarine, was denied his request to fast track the waiting period required before he can apply for a presidential pardon. Kristian Saucier, who was convicted of a felony, will have to wait five years after his sentence ends to seek a pardon. Saucier used his cellphone on several occasions in 2009 to take the photos aboard the USS Alexandria while it was docked in Groton.

HOME SALES UP

According to an Eastern Connecticut Association of Realtors report, sales in New London County of single family homes is up about 19% compared to the same quarter in 2016. The CEO of the association feels that these strong second quarter numbers mirror consumer confidence with the area jobs landscape. Susy Hurlbert also noted that housing prices in Eastern Connecticut are back up to 2010 levels.

GROUND BROKEN

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Griswold yesterday, marking the next phase of the construction of a new healthcare facility. The United Community and Family Services health center should be completed in 14 months and will offer medical, dental and behavioral health services to community members, regardless of their ability to pay. The Norwich-based UCFS purchased the East Main Street property in February. The new, larger center will replace their existing space in Jewett City.

NOTHING TO REPORT

Griswold residents voted last year to oppose the construction of a state police shooting range on a property near Pauchaug Pond. A year later they have not been updated on the status of the project and they are concerned. According to First Selectman Kevin Skulczyk, the latest updates the town receives are passed along. A state police public information officer claims “there is no new information on the project.”