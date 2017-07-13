THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

LIGHTNING STRIKE AT FAIRGROUNDS, FAIR OPENING DELAYED A DAY

A man who was injured by an apparent lightning strike on the North Stonington Fairgrounds Thursday seems to be okay. Town fire officials say the 30-year old was in the cattle barn shortly before 2:30 PM when he was apparently leaning on a metal panel when the lightning struck. The man fell to the ground and passed out. Fair officials say he was awake and talking when he was taken to the hospital. The barn has been inspected. Thursday’s inclement weather forced the postponement of the opening of the annual agricultural fair to Friday at 5 PM.

NO SWIMMING AT ROCKY NECK

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has closed the swim area at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic because of high bacteria levels. DEEP said Thursday the water at Rocky Neck will be retested Monday and results will be made available Tuesday. The swim area can reopen Tuesday if the test results show the bacteria dropped to safe levels. While the swim area is closed, the rest of the park will be open. DEEP says samples tested Wednesday showed the water is safe for swimming at other shoreline parks, including Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison. The agency is expected to learn Friday whether Gardner Lake in Salem will be able to reopen.

DERBYGATE IN GROTON

A Monday meeting of the Groton City Board of Ethics is expected to discuss behind closed doors, new information regarding three complaints filed against three Groton Utilities officials. It concerns their participation in trips to the Kentucky Derby fully paid-for by the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. The Ethics Board in March already found probable cause to investigate allegations against Groton Utilities officials Ronald Gaudet, David Collard and Edward DeMuzzio. The panel is now investigation three more complaints against them. Ethics Board chairman Robert Ziuliani doesn’t expect any action to be taken Monday, but says the panel could act at its next meeting.

PAWCATUCK FIRE

Fire officials are investigating an early morning house fire in Pawcatuck. Crews were called to a vacant home at 120 Pequot Trail around 1:30 AM to find the top portion of the building fully involved. It took firefighters about an hour to get it under control and another three hours to completely put it out. No injuries reported. The home seems to be a total loss. Fire officials says the blaze doesn’t appear suspicious. The home was scheduled to be sold next week.

MOOSUP CRASH

A pickup truck slammed into a Moosup residence early this morning. Police say 35-year-old Alyson Wheeler failed to stop at a stop sign on High Street, went off the left side of the road, struck a parked car and then a house on Squaw Rock Road. Two passengers, along with Wheeler were taken to Day Kimball Hospital for possible injuries. An inspector came to the house to make sure the structure was safe to inhabit. The accident happened around 12:30 this morning.

TWIN RIVER VALETS MAY STRIKE

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) – Union parking valets at the Twin River Casino in Rhode Island say they will go on strike if they fail to reach an agreement with casino management. The Providence Journal reports the strike is scheduled to start Friday at 3 p.m., hours before a performance at the casino by American guitarist and singer “Boz” Scaggs. Union officials say the strike centers on the casino’s plan to lay off the valets and replace them with the work of a private contractor. A Twin River spokeswoman says they will continue to negotiate with the employees. However, union Secretary-Treasurer Matt Taibi says the valets are “not going to fold.” Union officials say other union employees, including bartenders and servers, will join the parking valets Friday if they strike.