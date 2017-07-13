THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOLF REVENUE LAGGING

An awful spring weather-wise has put the Norwich Golf Course under par for revenue. The Norwich Golf Course Authority reports through May, revenue was about $441,000, off nearly 77,000 dollars from the budget. Expenses were also nearly 21,000-dollars over budget. Officials are hoping for a moderate fall to help make up for the less than stellar spring.

STILL TALKING

The Killingly Town Council still wants to talk. The panel rejects a proposal to end discussions with a power plant company that has been denied a bid by the state to build a facility in Dayville. The move means the town manager and town attorney can continue to talk with NTE Energy, which is seeking to build a 55-megawatt plant, in case the Connecticut Siting Council eventually approves the plan.

JACQUES ABUSED BEHIND BARS

The Haitian immigrant who killed a Norwich woman says he’s being abused in prison. Jean Jacques has filed two civil lawsuits, alleging he’s the victim of sexual assault and harassment by prison staff. Jacques also claims he’s being deprived of his medicine. He was mostly recently written up for theft, one of 31 disciplinary infractions he’s committed behind bars over a 16 year period. Jacques stabbed Casey Chadwick to death in 2015 after the federal government failed to deport him after he was released from prison in another murder case.

RICHARDSON RESIGNS

New London City Councilor Erica Richardson has submitted her resignation. Her last day on the council will be August 8th as she is moving to Florida. The city council has until September 7th to fill the Democrat’s spot or lose it to a Republican. Marty Olsen garnered the most votes among the losers in the last city election and would therefore get the seat as spelled out in the city charter.

DEALER GETS 30

A Ledyard man will serve 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty in December to distributing heroin. 33-year old Timothy Paprocki is sentenced Wednesday in U-S Federal Court in Hartford. Court documents say Paprocki sold heroin to a 25-year old male in Groton during April of last year, with the victim dying at the hospital of an overdose. Paprocki has unrelated state criminal charges pending, and is to begin serving his federal sentence, after he completes his state jail term.