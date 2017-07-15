SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

R.I. CASINO EMPLOYEES ON STRIKE

LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) – Valet and parking attendants at Rhode Island’s Twin River casino are on strike over stalled contract negotiations. Some 40 employees affiliated with the Teamsters Local 251 labor union walked off their jobs at the Lincoln facility Friday afternoon. Labor union officials said the workers would be picketing through Sunday morning and that other casino unions are honoring the demonstration.

NORWICH POLICE MAKE DRUG ARREST

Norwich Police working on information about a suspect believed to be conducting daily narcotic activity near the intersection of Oak Street and Hobart Avenue observed a narcotic transaction Friday and stopped Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez was found to be in possession of heroin containing fentanyl with assistance by narcotic detection K9. Rodriguez was charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance and released on a $1,000 non-surety bond pending arraignment in Norwich Superior Court on July 27th.

MURPHY RE-ELECTION WAR-CHEST GROWS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy has already amassed more than $5 million for his 2018 re-election campaign. The Democrat this week announced he raised $2 million in the second quarter of 2017 and has a total of $5.1 million in cash on hand. He says that’s half of what he accumulated for his entire 2012 Senate campaign. Murphy says there’s been strong grassroots energy.

COREY EDSALL – NEPOTISM?

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State ethics lawyers say the University of Connecticut violated the state’s ban on nepotism by hiring football coach Randy Edsall’s son as an assistant coach. But the lawyers recommend no action be taken against UConn or its coach if Corey Edsall’s one-year, $95,000 contract isn’t renewed.

SOX PROSPECT DAD ARRESTED IN DRUG CHARGES

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) – The father of Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Jason Groome faces drug and weapons charges in New Jersey. Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrests of 43-year-old Jason Groome of Barnegat and two other men following a three-month investigation into drug activity in Ocean County.

“SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS” MADE ACCORDING TO LAWMAKER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut House Democrats are returning to the state Capitol on Tuesday, but not to vote on a new two-year state budget. The members are being called back for a closed-door budget caucus meeting. House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz said Friday he still hopes there will be a vote on a bipartisan budget by August. He says “significant progress” has been made this week.

DANIELSON PILOT DEAD IN SMALL PLANE CRASH

New Hampshire authorities have identified a Danielson man they say was found deceased, in the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a heavily wooded area in Winchester near the Massachusetts state line on Thursday. The pilot and only person aboard the Extra 300 aircraft was identified as John Everson. Responders said inclement weather conditions hindered air rescue efforts.

MOSQUITOS TESTING POSITIVE IN R.I. FOR EEE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island officials say the first mosquitoes of the year have tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus. The state environmental management and health departments said Friday the virus was found in mosquito samples collected in Tiverton, Pawtucket and Westerly on June 26. The agencies urge residents to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and avoid bites.

CVS DONATING TOWARD HELPING OPIOID CRISIS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – CVS is donating a quarter of a million dollars to a Rhode Island nonprofit to help treat people addicted to opioids. The partnership was announced Thursday by CVS Health Corp. Chief Executive Larry Merlo and Gov. Gina Raimondo in Providence, shortly before a panel on the opioid crisis at the National Governors Association meeting. CVS, which is headquartered in Woonsocket.

ROCKY NECK SWIMMING CLOSED

EAST LYME, Conn. (AP) – The swim area at Rocky Neck State Park has been closed due to high bacteria levels. It will be retested Monday and could reopen Tuesday if the results show the levels are safe. Although swimming at the East Lyme state park is closed, the rest of the park is open to the public. The water is safe for swimming at other shoreline parks, including Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison. Gardener Lake State Park reopened yesterday to public swimming. They had been closed for the past week.

OPIOID OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – U.S. governors meeting in Rhode Island say they’re frustrated more progress hasn’t been made in combating the opioid overdose epidemic and they share a sense of urgency in addressing it. More than 20 governors discussed ways to curb opioid abuse Thursday during the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told the other governors he has “had enough” and he knows they have too.

CONNECTICUT STATE PARKS SWIMMING CLOSURES