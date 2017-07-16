SUNDAY EVENING UPDATE

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER FILLS STATE PARKS

MADISON, CT (WFSB) – A beautiful Sunday weatherwise brought people out to the beaches across the state. A little before 1 p.m. on Sunday, officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Hammonasset State Park in Madison had reached parking capacity. Due to high bacteria concerns, four Connecticut swimming areas were closed for the weekend. Rocky Neck State Park, Gay City State Park in Hebron, Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret and Pachaug State Forest in Voluntown were all closed to swimming on Friday. Testing will be done on Monday to see if the quality of the water improved.

ROUTE 85 REOPENS AFTER SERIOUS MOTORCYCLE CRASH

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash involving a motorcycle closed part of Route 85 in Hebron for a few hours on Sunday. Just before 1 p.m., police said the road was closed between the Airline Trail and Maple Avenue. As of about 5 p.m., it had reopened. No further details were immediately available.

PILOT SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ULTRALIGHT AIRCRAFT CRASH

EASTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An ultralight aircraft crash was reported in Eastford on Sunday afternoon, around noon. Police said it happened on a private air field in the area of Buell Drive. Eastford fire officials said the plane crashed about 500 feet from the end of a runway. LIFE STAR was called to the scene to transport the pilot to Hartford Hospital. The pilot suffered serious injuries, police said. The pilot was the only person involved in the crash. State police and the CT Airport Authority will investigate the crash.

MAN DIES AFTER BEING SHOT IN HEAD IN HARTFORD

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Hartford are investigating a homicide that happened on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened on Garden Street at Westland around 2 p.m. Police said the unidentified man died after being shot in the head. Officers are still searching for a suspect. Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating and has been interviewing eyewitnesses and looking at surveillance video of the area.

WOMAN CHARGED IN COVENTRY DUI

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island woman was arrested for driving under the influence after officers stopped her vehicle at a fast food restaurant’s drive-thru. Coventry police say they stopped 25-year-old Kelsie Teribury around 1 a.m. Saturday after a report of a possibly intoxicated driver at a Taco Bell. Police say a 7-year-old child was in the vehicle with Teribury. A family member picked up the child. WJAR-TV reports that the Department of Children, Youth and Families was notified. Teribury faces multiple charges. She is being held as a probation violator. It couldn’t be determined Sunday if she has an attorney.

FILIPINO CHURCH BUYS GHOST TOWN

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — A long-abandoned, 62-acre village in the Connecticut countryside has been purchased by a fast-growing Filipino church. It’s the second “ghost town” to be repurposed by the religious group, the Iglesia Ni Cristo, which also bought a small town in South Dakota in 2011. Officials in East Haddam, Connecticut, say they are relieved that the property has been taken over by a new owner that plans to restore the 19th century buildings that have been falling into disrepair in recent decades. First Selectman Emmett Lyman says there is also curiosity over what exactly the church has planned. Church official Jojo Crisostomo said no plans for the property have been finalized, but a chapel will likely be restored as a new house of worship.

HIMES PROPOSES REQUIRING ON-CAMERA MEDIA BRIEFINGS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Rep. Jim Himes wants the White House to provide at least two media briefings each week that are on camera. The Democrat, who represents the state’s 4th congressional district, has introduced the Free Press Act. He says the legislation stems from his concerns about how Republican President Donald Trump has treated the media, calling it “an overly hostile attitude toward the press.” Himes notes how the Trump administration has held fewer news briefings than the previous three administrations at this point in the first year. He says his legislation achieves two important goals: ensuring the White House briefings continue on a regular schedule and guaranteeing the American public has firsthand access to the proceedings. A message was left seeking comment with the White House about Himes’ bill.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET – LABOR CONCESSION VOTES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Unionized state employees are wrapping up votes on a proposed labor concession agreement that’s billed to deliver $1.5 billion in savings over the next two years. The member unions of the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition are scheduled to be finished with the voting by late Monday. Results are expected to be presented Tuesday. The concessions deal is considered crucial to balancing the state’s budget, which is roughly $40 billion over two years and approximately $5 billion in deficit. State lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy were unable to agree upon a new plan before the fiscal year ended June 30. Malloy is currently running state government using his limited executive authority. House Democrats are expected to meet privately on Tuesday to discuss the status of ongoing budget deliberations.