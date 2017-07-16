SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEDYARD FATAL CRASH

Ledyard police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person, and seriously injured another on Saturday morning. Police said the area of 855 Shewville Rd was closed for hours while officers investigated the cause of the crash. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Robert Burns, 79, of Ledyard, according to police. The accident occurred down the street from Burns’ home. The identity of the other victim has not been released. Police are urging those who witnessed the accident to contact Officer Troy Johnson at the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-9416.

ARRESTS MADE IN NEW LONDON ROBBERIES

NEW LONDON – New London police arrested two men in connection with separate Friday robberies on Bank Street. The Bulletin reports Reynaldo Cartagena, 35, of 50 Smith St. in Groton, was charged Saturday with stealing liquor bottles from the back of a delivery truck, police said. At approximately 11:33 a.m. on Friday, police said a delivery person pursued Cartagena after witnessing the alleged theft in the area of 345 Bank Street. Police said Cartagena assaulted the delivery person before fleeing the area. He was later found at a nearby convenience store, police said. Cartagena was charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree assault and sixth-degree larceny. He was held on a $25,000 bond, police said.

HOSPITAL WORKERS EXPOSED TO RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities say a person possibly seeking to steal an air conditioner broke into a hospital’s nuclear medicine lab, triggering a hazmat response to a possible spill of a radioactive substance. New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Mark Vendetto said Saturday there was no release of radio-isotope at the former St. Raphael’s Hospital, which is now part of Yale New Haven Hospital. Officials had said earlier some employees were exposed to radioactive material. Authorities say a security worker reported a “compromised window” around 8 a.m. Fire officials say employees found that an air conditioning unit had been removed and the room ransacked. The report led to a full hazmat response. Officials say about a dozen employees were screened for radioactive exposure. Vendetto says there was no contamination. A message was left at the hospital.

UPDATE ON NORWICH HARBOR MANAGEMENT PLAN

NORWICH — The Bulletin reports the Norwich City Council will get an update Monday from the Harbor Management Commission on efforts to revise the city’s harbor management plan and other initiatives in the works. Last month, the commission gave the Connecticut Port Authority a presentation of its “Waterfront Vision,” outlining key assets such as American Wharf Marina, Howard T. Brown Park, the Yantic River and falls and the Norwich Harbor Water Trail. The commission’s priorities for this year include finding a feasible location for a new boat launching facility, replacing the public docks at Brown Park, promoting the harbor as a regional recreational fishing destination and looking at ways to redevelop underused waterfront properties in the floodway. It also has recently been exploring whether the city should buy the site of the former Shetucket Iron and Metal Co., the harborside scrapyard that closed last year amid disputes among the family that owns it. Some members of the commission gained fresh perspective on the site after touring it on Friday.

TRUMP SEEKS GOVERNORS’ HELP ON HEALTH CARE BILL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Trump administration has tried to get support from U.S. governors for a revised health care bill before the U.S. Senate. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma made their pitch Saturday morning during a closed-door meeting of the bipartisan National Governors Association. Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, says the mood was “tense.”

GOVERNORS MEETING-MUSK

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned a bipartisan gathering of U.S. governors that more regulation is needed of artificial intelligence because it’s a “fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization.” But first, he’s asking for some governors to lift a different kind of regulation: state franchise dealership laws that ban the direct sale of his company’s electric cars to consumers. Musk spoke broadly about emerging technology Saturday at a summer conference of the National Governors Association in Rhode Island. He also met privately with some governors, including Louisiana Democrat John Bel Edwards, who signed a law last month that Tesla says blocks it from selling cars there. Edwards says he invited Musk to come to Louisiana to meet with him and a dealers association to work out a compromise.

BOATERS WARNED ABOUT INVASIVE AQUATIC SPECIES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s boating staff will be educating boaters about how to stop the spread of invasive aquatic species. Agency staff will be on hand at six boat launches Saturday and Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., as part of Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Weekend. They’ll talk to boaters about clean and safe boating practices while conducting inspections for aquatic invasive species. Many aquatic invasive plants can grow quickly and out-compete other species. They form dense mats under the water’s surface, which can be hazardous to recreational boaters and swimmers.

GOOD SAMARITAN

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former inmate on his way to a job interview is being lauded for helping the driver of a car that flipped over on a Connecticut highway. Aaron Tucker was traveling by bus through Westport on Wednesday when he saw the crash and jumped off to help the driver. Tucker missed his interview, but tells WABC-TV it was “the right thing” to do.