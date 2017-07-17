MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

FARMER REMEMBERED

A Ledyard farmer, who died in a one car crash on Shewville Road on Saturday, was known as eccentric, opinionated, a generous neighbor and an advocate for organic farming. Bob Burns grew up in Ledyard, lived all around the world, and returned two decades ago, establishing his five acre bio-intensive farm. According to his daughter, his son Bruce was a passenger in the car and was seriously injured. He remains at Hartford Hospital in stable condition.

TAXES NOT ILLEGAL

A superior court judge has ruled that tax increases implemented after a 2011 evaluation in Groton Long Point are not excessive. Residents brought the class action lawsuit, seeking reimbursement of the taxes they felt were levied illegally. The plaintiffs have until July 25th to appeal the judge’s decision.

KILLINGLY KUTS KOPS

A new contract between the state and the town of Killingly will mean the reduction of resident state troopers from four to two by the next fiscal year. The town recently swore in their first licensed constable. Officials are working toward a goal of having one state trooper overseeing 11 constables. According to Town Manager Sean Hendricks, the cost would be comparable to the current system as troopers receive considerably more overtime pay than constables do.

SLOTS REVENUE GOES UP

Mohegan Sun is reporting an increase in June slot revenues. Officials say slots generated more than 49-million dollars last month, a 7-point-65 percent increase over the same time last year. The state will receive more than 12-million dollars, under Connecticut’s revenue-sharing agreement with the two tribal casinos.