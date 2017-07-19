WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

WWE EXECUTIVE IN HELICOPTER CRASH

GILGO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) – The son of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon has been rescued unhurt from a helicopter that made an emergency landing in the ocean waters off New York. Shane McMahon was the passenger in the Robinson R 44 helicopter that came down in the Atlantic Ocean off Long Island’s Gilgo Beach late Wednesday morning. The red aircraft could be seen bobbing on its bright yellow pontoons as small boats circled. Shane McMahon is also a WWE executive. His mother is Linda McMahon, who heads the Small Business Administration in President Donald Trump’s White House. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter had taken off from Westchester County Airport in White Plains. The pilot issued a mayday call before going into the water. It’s not yet clear what went wrong.

SECOG OFFICIAL RETIRES

A long-time official in regional planning is retiring. Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments Assistant Director Richard Guggenheim is honored Wednesday morning, as he’s retiring after 48 years working with the council, and before that, the Southeastern Connecticut Regional Planning Agency. Guggenheim’s many accomplishments include serving as a land use planner, mental health planner, United way coordinator, chief transportation planner, and in-house architect. SECOG Executive Director James Butler described Guggenheim as a ‘true Renaissance Man”.

WYRE WYND UPDATE POSSIBLE

Griswold officials expect to have some updated information next week as to the status of the former Wyre Wynd mill in Jewett City. A wind turbine manufacturing plant has been in the works there since the current owner acquired the 62-acre site in 2013, but the plant has yet to open, due to apparent funding delays. Town residents agreed to give the owner a tax abatement on the site in 2015, but under the stipulation that construction had to begin within the following year, and be completed within two years.

TEEN CHARGED WITH KILLING SEAGULL

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – A Massachusetts man is facing charges for allegedly killing a seagull with a rock at a Rhode Island beach. Westerly Police Capt. Shawn Lacey says 19-year-old Michael Holmes, of Pittsfield, was walking on Misquamicut State Beach with friends last week when he picked up a rock and threw it at a seagull, causing it to fall to the beach. The Westerly Sun reports the seagull was pronounced dead by state environmental officials. Lacey says several bystanders confronted Holmes and his friends, resulting in an argument. Lifeguards broke up the fight and called police, who took Holmes into custody. Holmes is charged with killing a protected bird. He’s free on bond and due in court later this month. He could not be reached for comment.