WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ACCIDENT VIC ID’D

A North Stonington man is dead after being struck by a motor vehicle yesterday afternoon. State police say 41 year old Christopher Bosma was walking along Cossaduck Hill Road near his house when he was struck by a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 66-year old Janet Henderson, also from North Stonington. Bosma was pronounced dead at the scene, Henderson was not injured, her motor vehicle suffered heavy front end damage. The accident reported shortly before 2 PM. An investigation is underway.

BRIDGE NEEDS REPLACING

Stonington is hoping to go ahead with a plan to replace the Lantern Hill Road Bridge by applying to the Inland Wetlands Commission for permission. The application states that repairing the bridge is not a viable option due to it’s current condition. The state has agreed to fund about half of the project. Stonington and Ledyard will split the bill for the rest.

DICK’S HEIST UNDER INVESTIGATING

Connecticut State Police are looking for two people who stole $300-$500 of Nike men’s apparel from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lisbon yesterday afternoon. The man and woman left the store around 2 p.m. without paying for the merchandise. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police.

FRACK THAT

Griswold town officials will be scheduling a town meeting so residents can decide whether or not to approve an ordinance banning fracking waste from coming to the town. First Selectman Kevin Skulczyck is in support of the ban and says the ordinance will be on the next agenda, with a date to be announced. More than 20 Connecticut towns have already passed fracking waste bans.

REPUBLICANS CHOOSE CANDIDATES

The New London Republican Town Committee endorsed 12 candidates for office yesterday. Chairwoman Shannon Brenek says she feels all are strong, fiscally responsible choices. Six are slated for the Board of Education and six for City Council. In the next election, the party is hoping to rebound from a shutout in the 2015 municipal elections.

PITCHIN’ PLANS

Voluntown Public Library officials will present proposed expansion ideas to town leaders tonight. The library received a grant from the state four years ago and has raised money as well, but hopes the town will seek a loan to cover the remainder of the cost of the project. The loan would mean a mill increase for residents, but library Director Cathy Rubin is hopeful that the town will see the need for the expansion.