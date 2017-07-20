THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

THIRD CASINO AMENDMENTS SIGNED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – It’s now up to the General Assembly and the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to approve an agreement that could lead to a new satellite tribal casino in Connecticut. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal leaders on Thursday signed amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes. The revised agreements ensure the proposed, jointly owned casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor will not compromise the state’s current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, who own and operate Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun. The General Assembly will next act on the amended agreements, followed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. MGM Resorts says it will continue to challenge the constitutionality of the process in court.

NEW JOBS NUMBERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A new report shows Connecticut gained 7,000 net jobs in June, moving closer toward recovering all the jobs lost in the 2008-2010 recession. Thursday’s Department of Labor monthly employment report indicates Connecticut has recovered 84 percent of the 119,100 seasonally adjusted jobs lost in the so-called Great Recession. The state still needs an additional 19,100 jobs to reach full recovery. Andy Condon, director of the agency’s Office of Research, notes that private sector jobs “have now completely recovered.” He says figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics are preliminary and subject to revision. The government sector suffered the largest job losses in 2017. That group includes tribal casino and public higher education workers. The unemployment rate is now 5 percent, up slightly from 4.9 percent in May.

BAD POT RUN

A rash of overdoses in New London on Thursday is being traced to a bad batch of synthetic marijuana. Fire Battalion Chief Ted Sargent says six people were sent to the hospital between 8 AM and 2 PM, with none of the overdoses appearing to be life-threatening. All of the medical calls came from the area around Hobron Street, between Shaw Street and Montauk Avenue. A suspected heroin overdose was also treated.

HOME INVASION ARREST

A Griswold woman has been charged in connection with a January home invasion. 34-year old Danielle Dubicki is accused of being one of five people involved in the crime after a man sought a female escort at his Washington Street apartment in Norwich. Police say the man was beaten and robbed. The home invasion apparently stemmed from an October 2016 incident whereby the victim paid the escort for drugs that she never delivered. Dubicki was held on 150-thousand dollars bond, and is due in court August 7th.

MAN DOWN IN GREENEVILLE

A man is being treated at Backus Hospital in Norwich after suffering a serious leg injury in the woods near the Greeneville Dam. The victim was rescued Wednesday night by city police and fire officials, who used a forestry vehicle to get to the man because of the difficult terrain. He was placed in a rescue basket and carried to a waiting ambulance. No word on how the man was injured.

SALEM SAYS NO TO HOME PURCHASE

The oldest home still standing in Salem will remain in the hands of the town’s historical society. Voters at a town meeting this week reject a proposal that would turn over the Whittlesey House on Hartford Road to the town. The Historical Society’s plan was to sell the property for 50-thousand dollars, stretched out over 10 years to give the group some funding, while allowing time for a potential developer to come forth to restore the home. It was built around 1700, and was the home of the founder of the Music Vale Seminary, which is believed to be the first music conservatory in the U-S.