THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

GOP SELECTS CANDIDATES

Norwich’s Republican Town Committee has endorsed its slate of candidates for the November municipal elections. Heading the ticket is Peter Nystrom, who’s seeking a second non-consecutive four-year term as mayor. He’s currently the number two person on the City Council. Nystrom says he would not seek re-election as mayor, if he wins this Fall. He was the city’s mayor from 2009 to 2013. Three other GOP incumbents are seeking another 2-year term on the City Council, including Joanne Philbrick, Aldermen Stacey Gould and William Nash are also seeking re-election, and are joined by newcomers Rob Dempsky and Margaret Becotte, who currently serves on the Board of Education.. Incumbents Al Daniels, Dennis Slopak, and Rasheed Haynes are running for another term on the school board, along with former board member Rodney Bowie, and first-timers Patricia Staley and Noreen Zercie. Norwich Democrats endorse their candidates Monday.

RATS INVADE PAWCATUCK

Rats have infiltrated two more neighborhoods in Pawcatuck. The Birdland neighborhood off Route 1 and the area of Moss and William streets are now getting attention. The Ledge Light Health District responds by inspecting 120 homes to look for what’s drawing the rodents. This after a Milan Terrace resident was discovered feeding rats. Seventy of them have been killed and the owner has been forced to clear the property of the debris drawing the rodents. Ledge Light officials are developing a plan to eradicate the rats and a pest control company has been consulting them and town officials.

ROAD CLOSED FOR THREE MONTHS

The rebuilding of a bridge will lead to the three month closure of a road in Waterford. Work on the Jordan Cove Bridge will begin August 21st and thus Jordan Cove Road will be closed. That is the main exit for two neighborhoods around the Millstone Power Station and thus an evacuation plan is part of the project. Gardiners Wood Road will be utilized and if flooded, part of the nuclear power plant’s property will be used for evacuations. The bridge is more than 80 years old and $1.5 million has been appropriated to fix it.

WORK AT THREE RIVERS

Three Rivers Community College in Norwich is one of the 2017 Great Colleges to Work For, according to a survey by The Chronicle of Higher Education. Three Rivers is the only college from New England recognized by the national survey in the two-year college category. Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic made the list in the four-year colleges category. This is the first time that Three Rivers has been honored.

URGO ENDORSED

Democrats in North Stonington have their candidate for first selectman. They’ve endorsed Michael Urgo. He is the chairman of the town’s School Modernization Building Committee and has served on the finance board in the past. Urgo is actually unaffiliated. Current First Selectman Shawn Murphy is not seeking re-election.

WATER’S GOOD

North Stonington customers serviced by the Southeastern Connecticut Water Authority can drink from their taps again. Officials say tests taken yesterday (Wednesday) show no coliform bacteria in the water distribution system.. A boil-water order was issued Monday due to high bacteria levels.