FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

CRUMBLING FOUNDATIONS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Eastern and central Connecticut homeowners whose foundations are crumbling are asking the Connecticut U.S. Attorney’s office to investigate how much various officials and entities knew about the problem and whether there was any wrongdoing. The formal citizen’s request for a federal investigation was filed Friday by members of Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements. It’s unclear whether the office will take up the homeowners’ request. Thirty-six communities have been identified as potentially having homes with failing foundations because of the presence of a mineral that naturally reacted over the years with oxygen and water, causing the concrete to crack and crumble. Tim Heim, a coalition founder, says if the issue had been investigated years ago, the problem could have been solved. Homeowner complaints date back to at least 2001.

EDGERTON HOUSING ON HOLD

An agreement that would put a 72-unit housing complex on the site of the former Edgerton School in New London is still on hold. New London Superior Court Judge Timothy Bates is asking for legal briefs from the city’s attorney, and the lawyer representing the group who wants to build the complex. Bates has to sign off on the agreement for construction to begin. The housing complex was originally planned to house residents who will be displaced when the federally-subsidized Thames River Apartments are closed. Delays in getting the Edgerton project approved have forced city housing officials to instead seek vouchers which will allow the tenants to move to other city apartments.

TATTOO HEARING TO CONTINUE

A public hearing before Ledyard’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to resume August 10th, which would consider zoning changes to allow tattoo parlors in the town. Emily Soares is looking to open such a place on Route 12 in Gales Ferry. The public hearing was opened at the Commission’s July 13th meeting, but was continued, as the panel is deciding whether to amend a current zoning regulation to allow the tattoo businesses.

NL MAN ACCUSED OF DRUG FACTORY

A New London man has been accused of operating a drug factory. Police say 31-year old Jonathan “J-B” Smith faces four counts of narcotics possession and sale, along with possession of a firearm, among other charges. Smith was arrested Friday after leaving an Amity Street address. Police found more than 173 grams of heroin, as well as marijuana, drug processing equipment, cash, and two handguns inside the residence. His BMW was also seized. Smith is being held on 350-thousand dollars bond, pending arraignment.

LEDYARD HOME INVASION

Ledyard police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion. The incident happened Thursday night around 10:40 PM at a home on Smith Pond Way. Police say two black males carrying at least one handgun, forced the resident to the floor, taking 15 handguns, the victim’s cell phone, and other electronic items. The victim’s truck was also stolen, but has been recovered. Police say a white female also entered the home. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ledyard police.

MASHMOQUET STILL CLOSED

Connecticut environmental officials say all state park swimming areas are open this weekend, except one. High bacteria levels are still being reported at Mashmoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret. The water there will be tested again on Monday, with the results expected Tuesday.

REHABBED SEALS RELEASED

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) – Two seals rescued in New England waters have been returned to the ocean after being rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium. The aquarium says the seals, named Petunia and Johnny Jump Up, were released Friday in Narragansett, Rhode Island. Both were brought to Mystic in May. Petunia, a female harp seal, is about 16 months old. She was rescued in Scarborough, Maine, with multiple wounds and pneumonia. Johnny Jump Up is an approximately 6-month-old gray seal. He was rescued in Sandwich, Massachusetts, with a severe infection and entanglement wounds. Mystic says Johnny Jump Up still has scars of his entanglement with marine debris. The aquarium’s Janelle Schuh says the seal’s injuries serve as a reminder for people to pick up litter at the beach and properly dispose of fishing line.