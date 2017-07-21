FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

CONN COLLEGE FATALITY

A man who killed a Conn College student while driving home drunk has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison. 27-year-old James Sposito will also serve five years probation. Sposito pleaded guilty to hitting a 20-year-old Pakistani student who was walking back to his dorm along Route 32 in December of 2015. Police say Sposito had spent the night drinking at several bars.

COMPUTER THIEF SURRENDERS

A New Haven man accused of stealing a computer from the Waterford Wal-Mart, and then leading numerous police departments on a chase, has turned himself in to Waterford police. 42-year old Daniel Hosler allegedly fled the store with the computer around 5:45 PM Wednesday in a motor vehicle. Police later caught up with the wrecked vehicle, which was still running, but no one in it, parked at the end of the exit 80 off-ramp of I-95 south. Police conducted an extensive search of the area, but to no avail. Hosler appeared early Thursday afternoon at Waterford police headquarters to be booked.

MOTORCYCLE HITS WALL

Police have opened an investigation after a motorcyclist crashed into a stone wall in Connecticut. Police say 54-year-old Adam Kovarovics was traveling in Moosup when he crashed into the wall around 2 p.m. Thursday. Several members from local fire and emergency departments responded to the crash. First responders say Kovarovics was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The extent of his injuries has not been released.

BUDGET SURPLUS EXPECTED

Governor Dannel Malloy’s budget director says last fiscal year is projected to end $35.7 million in the black, and the state won’t have to raid its reserve account. The new figure marks a $142.9 million improvement from last year, when it appeared the state was facing a $107.2 million shortfall. Ben Barnes says the surplus is due to austerity measures and strong performance by several taxes, including the inheritance and corporation taxes.