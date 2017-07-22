SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MALLOY SUPPORTS WOMAN SCHEDULED FOR DEPORTATION

East Lyme and Old Lyme officials say they are discussing the possibility of creating one police force that could serve both towns. Old Lyme First Selectwoman Bonnie Reemsnyder said the conversations between herself and East Lyme first selectman Mark Nickerson, about collaborating on police services are “very preliminary. If the towns ultimately go forward with the plan, it could be the first time in Connecticut when a community moves to create a police department where one police chief serves two towns, according to East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein. Old Lyme is currently a Resident State Trooper town.

Following a four month investigation into sales of crack cocaine and heroin, New London Detectives identified Jonathan “JB” Smith of New London as a suspect and took him into custody as he was exiting a residence at 18 Amity Street. That residence was then searched and as a result over 173 grams of heroin was seized along with, almost 7 grams of marijuana, three (3) kilo presses – one with heroin in the process of being pressed, scales, packaging, two (2) 9mm handguns with obliterated serial numbers, and $7,600 dollars cash. Smith faces several charges including possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500 feet of a school, operating a drug factory, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. Smith was held at Troop E – Montville on a total of $350,000 in bonds and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court yesterday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A family member says Michael Flynn, the embattled former national security adviser, has opened a consulting firm called Resilient Patriot LLC that is advising private equity firms. Joe Flynn says his brother is “moving on with his life,” and that the family is starting a fund to pay for the legal bills Michael Flynn is racking up. Michael Flynn is at the center of multiple probes into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Joe Flynn tells The Associated Press that the probes have put Michael Flynn in a “tough spot financially” and will cost him a lot of money. He says his brother has a lot of fans around the country who might want to help. Several of Flynn’s siblings plan to administer the fund.

Ledyard police responded to a 911 call Thursday night when a male victim reported two black male suspects entered his home on Smith Pond Way in Gales Ferry, armed with a handgun, forced him to the floor and held him at gunpoint while the other male suspect entered a bedroom and took 15 handguns, electronic devices, and the victim’s phone. The caller reported he also heard another voice in the home and believed it to be that of a white female. The two black male suspects were described as around 5′ 6″ or 5′ 7″ one of them wearing a black hoodie and dark pants and his face covered. There was no clothing description of the second black male suspect only that his face was covered. The caller reported he also heard another voice in the home believed to be a white female. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Ledyard Police Department.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut homeowners with crumbling basements are asking for a federal investigation. Members of the Connecticut Coalition Against Crumbling Basements filed a formal citizen’s request on Friday with the Connecticut U.S. Attorney’s office. It’s unclear whether the office will take up the request of homeowners, who say the problem could have been solved years ago.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A man who struck and killed a Connecticut College student has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. A New London Superior Court judge Thursday admonished 27-year-old James Sposito, who pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct with a vehicle in April. The judge said Sposito did not take responsibility for the death of 20-year-old Ahmad Anique Ashraf in December 2015.

Since Thursday, emergency responders have rushed as many as 14 people to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for symptoms similar to an opioid overdose after using the drug, K2 also known as “spice”, which doctors say registers differently in individuals. Officials say this is an uptick in the use of this synthetic marijuana. Director of Human Services at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Jeanne Milstein, whose team prepares of the increase in drug abuse throughout the city says people need to understand this is an extremely unpredictable and dangerous drug that can affect your heart, your kidneys and cause paranoia and deep sweats. Milstein said The City of New London and its crisis team is ready to get help for those who are dependent of K-2 or other synthetic drugs. All of the recent drug activity has cost the City money, in police overtime and other expenses.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — Two seals rescued in New England waters have been returned to the ocean after being rehabilitated at Mystic Aquarium. The aquarium says the seals, named Petunia and Johnny Jump Up, were released Friday in Narragansett. Both were brought to Mystic in May.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is among those showing support for a woman trying to avoid deportation by seeking sanctuary in a New Haven Church. The Democrat visited Nury Chavarria, of Norwalk, on Thursday night inside the Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal church. The mother of four has been in the U.S. for 24 years, but has been ordered to return to Guatemala.

STATE SWIMMING AREA WATER QUALITY REPORT

July 21 2017

All State Park Beaches – Except for Mashamoquet Brook – Open for Weekend

The parks below are the swimming areas and beaches that the DEEP tests. Samples are collected weekly by DEEP staff and are analyzed at the Department of Public Health Lab for the presence of certain indicator bacteria.* Local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas. For information on closures of local swimming areas contact the local public health agency.

DEEP STATE PARKS AND FORESTS LOCATION STATUS SHORELINE Hammonasset Beach State Park Madison OPEN Rocky Neck S.P. Niantic OPEN Sherwood Island S.P. Westport OPEN Silver Sands S.P. Milford OPEN LAKES AND PONDS Black Rock S.P. Watertown OPEN Burr Pond S.P. Torrington OPEN Chatfield Hollow S.P. Killingworth OPEN Cockaponset State Forest Chester OPEN Day Pond S.P. Colchester OPEN Gardner Lake State Park Salem OPEN Gay City S.P. Hebron OPEN Hopeville Pond S.P. Griswold OPEN Indian Well S.P. Shelton OPEN Kettletown S.P. Southbury OPEN Lake Waramaug S.P. Kent OPEN Mashamoquet Brook S.P. Pomfret Closed – retesting 7/24, results 7/25 Mount Tom S.P. Litchfield OPEN Pachaug State Forest Voluntown OPEN Quaddick S.P. Thompson OPEN Squantz Pond S.P. New Fairfield OPEN Stratton Brook S.P. Simsbury OPEN Wadsworth Falls S.P. Middlefield OPEN Wharton Brook S.P. Wallingford OPEN

*Indicator bacteria are not disease causing pathogens, but are one of the tools used by public health and environmental protection authorities to evaluate the potential for contamination of waterbodies.

DEPT OF ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION INLAND FISHING REPORT

INLAND REPORT

LARGEMOUTH BASS fishing is generally reported as good. Places to try include Highland Lake, Squantz Pond, Congamond Lakes, Lake Wononskopomuc, Lake McDonough, Candlewood Lake (try in 15 feet of water around outside edge of weed points), Silver Lake, Bantam Lake, Black Pond (Meriden), Winchester Lake, Amos Lake, Hatch Pond, East Twin Lake, Amos Lake, Pachaug Pond, Quaddick Lake (lots of action reported), Lake Saltonstall, Shelton Reservoir, Mudge Pond, West Hill Pond, Aspinook Pond, Messerschimdt Pond, Lake Hayward, Rogers Lake, Pickerel Lake, Bishop Pond, Lake of Isles, Cedar Lake, Batterson Park Pond, Halls Pond and Beseck Lake.

Tournament angler reports are from Gardner Lake (fair-good for some, tough for many, 3.28 lb, 2.84 lb and 2.06 lb lunkers, lots of 1 lb fish), Quaddick Lake (good to very good for many, 4.75 lb lunker), Candlewood Lake (slow for largemouth at night with a 4.57 lb lunker, better in the day but still fair at best with a 4.2 lb lunker), Lake McDonough (fair to good, but fish averaged less than 1 lb apiece, with a 4.5 lb lunker), and Lake Zoar (fair for largemouth, 4.55 lb lunker).

SMALLMOUTH BASS Is slow in many lakes and ponds, but action can be found. Places to try include Candlewood Lake (black jitterbugs are finding some night action), Lake Zoar, Mashapaug Lake, Colebrook River Lake, and Lake McDonough. Fishing for river smallmouth is getting even better in the Housatonic River (and flows are perfect for wading), other rivers such as the Farmington river (Tariffville area), Naugatuck River, Shetucket River and Quinebaug River are also providing some action.

Tournament angler reports are from Candlewood Lake (fair to good for smallies at night with a 4.58 lb lunker, tough in the daytime), Lake McDonough (a few in the bags), and Lake Zoar (fair to good).

WALLEYE. Still slow, Walleye sharpies are working steep shorelines during dusk and early evening. Locations to try include Batterson Park Pond, Beach Pond, Cedar Lake, Gardner Lake, West Thompson Lake, Mount Tom Pond, and Mashapaug Lake. A nice Walleye was caught this week in the Connecticut River (north of Hartford).

NORTHERN PIKE. Anglers are finding some nice pike in Lake Lillinonah. Other places for pike include Bantam Lake, Lake Lillinonah, Mansfield Hollow Reservoir, Quaddick Lake (try up in Stump Pond), Hopeville Pond, the Connecticut River, the upper Housatonic River, and Winchester Lake. Weedlines early and late in the day typically hold pike.

CHAIN PICKEREL are keeping anglers busy in a number of places throughout the state.

PANFISH are hot everywhere and the best bet for a fun family summer fishing excursion. All you need is a few worms and bobber. Your local smaller local ponds are often great places for sunnies, other suggested locations include Tyler Lake, Batterson Park Pond, Amos Pond, Barber Pond, Baummer Pond, Black Rock Lake, Burr Pond, Dooley Pond, Halls Pond, Lake of Isles, Lower Fulton Park Pond and McGrath Park Pond. Check out and download the FREE- CARE “Let’s Go Fishing” Workbook available on the DEEP website at www.ct.gov/deep/care. Some giant Yellow Perch are being caught in Candlewood Lake. White Perch continue to feed anglers at places like Lake Lillinonah and Shenipsit Lake.

KOKANEE continues to be spotty at both East Twin Lake (mostly 12 inch fish with some 14 inchers) and West Hill Pond. Try Beads, Mooselook Wobblers, DB Smelt, and Flash King lures (blue & silver); or fishing corn over lights at night.

TROUT- RIVERS & STREAMS. Conditions for the weekend should be good for summer fishing. Water temperatures remain generally moderate, flows continue to be more than adequate (at or above typical early July levels in most areas, especially in eastern CT – see stream flow graphic on page 5) thanks to recent passing storms. Still some quality fish in many rivers (although you have to put your time in and cover some ground) give these rivers a try: Natchaug, Hammonasset, Eight Mile (Salem), East Aspetuck, Norwalk, and Saugatuck rivers.

Farmington River – Fishing has been very good and should continue to be very good for the weekend and next week. Plenty of the large Brown Trout stocked just prior to July Fourth are still there, West Branch flows are clear, moderate and quite fishable (currently 259 CFS at Riverton, with the Still River adding 35 CFS) and water temperatures continue to range from the low 50’s °F below the dam to the mid 60’s °F by Collinsville.

Rock Snot is “blooming”. Cymbella janischii is a close relative of Didymo and has been introduced to the West Branch Farmington

Currently this type of “Rock Snot” is very abundant and should continue to grow through July. The primary area of the river is from New Hartford upstream to Riverton. Note: Didymo is still present primarily in the West Branch above the Still River in Riverton. To help prevent the spread to other rivers and streams, all anglers should take extra care to clean and dry waders that have been in contact with rock snot. We recommend having a pair just for use only in the Farmington River (first noticed in 2011). C. janischii is native to the Pacific Northwest and not naturally found on the Eastern seaboard.

Hatches/patterns include Isonychia (#10-12, now through and up above the year-round C & R area as far as Riverton, try faster water), Caddis (#18-24, good all day), Cahill & Light Cahill (#12-14), March Brown nymphs (#10-12), Blue Wing Olives (#18-20), Sulphur, (Epeorus vitreus duns #16-18, afternoon to early evening for spinners), and Midges (#20-32, morning). Try some terrestrials throughout the day. A lot of success mornings is being found below the surface on nymphs, wets and streamers. Try bottom bouncing caddis pupa Euro-style.

Housatonic River – Conditions for fishing should be very good again this weekend. Flows continue to hover around the typical levels for mid-July, currently 371 CFS at Falls Village and 636 CFS at Gaylordsville) and are just perfect for wading. Morning water temperatures are now in the low 70’s °F. With water temperatures rising, it’s a good time to go for Smallmouth, Pike, Fallfish, and Carp, they’re on fire hitting a variety of poppers and streamers.

Hatches/patterns include Alder/Zebra Caddis (#8-10, Alder flies are very active during hot days), Sulphurs (#14-18, evening), Blue Wing Olive (#16-18, cloudy days, early morning; spinner fall in evening), Isonychia (#10-12 late afternoon & evening, just starting), Light Cahill (#12-14, evenings), Adams (#12-16, evening), March Brown (#10-12, afternoon) and Gray Foxes (#14-16). Black Caddis, and Green caddis (#16-18, early morning & evening). Streamers fishing and nymphing with big stoneflies have been very productive.

TROUT-LAKES & PONDS Summer trout fishing is generally slow to fair, with the best reports from Crystal Lake (Ellington), Colebrook River Lake, West Hill Pond and Lake McDonough.

CONNECTICUT RIVER. The river is in great shape for fishing and boating. Flows are just enough above typical levels to ease boat access to those hard to get into places. STRIPED BASS are hanging out near the mouth (with schools of bunker) and fair action can be found from shore at the DEEP Old Lyme boardwalk or by launching a kayak from Great Island Launch in Old Lyme. Anglers are reporting solid catches of CATFISH (up to and over 10 pounds) throughout the river. We recommend using some really stinky bait. Set up just upstream of a deep “hole”. CARP are very active and providing quality action including some nice “mirror” and “fantail” have been caught between Middletown and Haddam. SMALLMOUTH BASS are putting on a good show in the northern part of the River. Try top water plugs and 4 inch Mr. Twisters, and Wacky Style salted worms in motor oil or chartreuse for these feisty jumpers. NORTHERN PIKE are patrolling the weedlines in search of shiners and other bait.

NOTES & NOTICES:

BRANFORD RIVER (boat launch). The Branford River state boat launch continues to be closed for renovations. Alternative nearby launch sites include the Guilford Town boat launch and the East River State boat launch, both in Guilford. Please check DEEP’s Boating Division website (www.ct.gov/deep/boating) on Tuesday, July 25 for an announcement of a final “open” date for this site.

CONNECTICUT RIVER (invasive species alert). Hydrilla was recently found in the main stem Connecticut River in Glastonbury (near Glastonbury’s Riverfront Park & Boathouse). See the Coventry Lake entry below for what river users should do to prevent spread of this invasive plant to other waterbodies.

COVENTRY LAKE (invasive species alert). Hydrilla, a very highly invasive aquatic plant, has been found growing in Coventry Lake. All lake users should take extra care to check and clean their boats (including canoes, kayaks and rowing sculls), trailers, and fishing equipment before leaving the boat launch, or leaving the lakeshore.

WEST BRANCH FARMINGTON RIVER (invasive species alert). Cymbella janischii is a close relative of Didymo and has been introduced to the West Branch Farmington River (first noticed in 2011). C. janischii is native to the Pacific Northwest and not naturally found on the Eastern seaboard. Currently this type of “Rock Snot” is very abundant and should continue to grow through July. The primary area of the river is from New Hartford upstream to Riverton. Note: Didymo is still present primarily in the West Branch above the Still River in Riverton. To help prevent the spread to other rivers and streams, all anglers should take extra care to clean and dry waders that have been in contact with rock snot. We recommend having a pair just for use only in the Farmington River.

PHOTO CONTEST: Do you have the next Angler’s Guide cover shot? Email us your high quality (high resolution) photos at Deep.inland.fisheries@ct.gov and include photo contest in the subject line.

Youth Fishing Passport Fishing Challenge Scorecard: Download the new scorecard for your Youth Fishing Passport Holder on the program web page at www.ct.gov/deep/yfp. Top anglers will receive a great prize pack of fishing gear.

CT FISHIN’ TIPS is our monthly e-newletter dedicated to providing information, tips and pointers about fishing in Connecticut. Get CT Fishin’ Tips delivered automatically to your in box by subscribing at www.ct.gov/deep/newslettersubscription

FACEBOOK FISH OF THE WEEK:

Don Raup and a CT River Walleye, Keith Martin’s GF with her 2nd Largemouth ever, Luke Graff and Dad with a “double”, and Jennifer Connor’s son with a nice Natchaug River ‘bow. Post your catch to www.Facebook.com/ctfishandwildlife

MARINE FISHING REPORT

Surface water temperatures in Long Island Sound (LIS) are around 70 0F. Check out the following web sites for more detailed water temperatures and marine boating conditions:

SEE A TANGLED TURTLE? CALL THE HOTLINE: 1-860-572-5955 ext. 107. This is the time of year when leatherback, loggerhead, green, and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles return to northern waters, with many sightings around Long Island Sound.

LICENSE RECIPROCITY & CT RESIDENTS: Anglers please note: Although Connecticut has reciprocity with neighboring states (New York, Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts), residents of Connecticut are required to have a CT Resident Marine Waters or all-Waters Sport Fishing License to fish in the Marine District.

STRIPED BASS fishing has been fairly good at night, and slowing down by day with warmer water temperatures arriving. You can find the larger striped bass in deeper water (20′-60′) at The Weather Buoy and in shallow water along Captains Island and Island Beach (formerly known as Little Captains Island off of Greenwich). Live-lining bunker has been the hottest magnet for these “Rockfish”, followed by fresh bunker and live eels. Smaller, sporty “schoolie” stripers are being caught at Long Beach and Short Beach in Stratford, Pleasure Beach Family Pier, Seaside Park, Sherwood Island State Park, Compo Beach, Calf Pasture Beach Pier, Stamford’s Cove Island and Todd’s Point in Greenwich. The Morningside area of Milford, Walnut Beach, Gulf Beach Pier and the Milford Audubon Society have been excellent locations for catching that trophy-sized striped bass. Dawn and dusk is prime time for large stripers on the reefs, rip areas and lower coastal tidal rivers. Live lining eels, bunker or hickory shad has been the ticket. Striper areas include the Watch Hill reefs, lower Thames River, the Race, Plum Gut, Pigeon Rip, outer Bartlett Reef, Black Point, Hatchett Reef, lower Connecticut River (Great Island), Long Sand Shoal, Cornfield Point, Southwest Reef (outer), Westbrook, Six Mile Reef, Falkner Island area, the reefs off Branford, New Haven Harbor (including Sandy Point), Charles Island area, Housatonic River, buoys 18 and 20 off Stratford Point, Stratford Shoal/Middle Ground, Bridgeport Harbor, Penfield Reef, around the Norwalk Islands, and Cable and Anchor Reef. Shore locations include…Connecticut River by Dock and Dine and the DEEP Marine Headquarters fishing pier.

SUMMER FLOUNDER (fluke) fishing has been a little spotty once again with many shorts (in the 18″ range) being returned to waters so that they have a chance to grow and produce offspring. From shore, Bucktails with a Berkley Gulp tagged with a little bait has been producing some winners at South Benson Pier, Southport Harbor, Calf Pasture Breakwater and Pier and Todd’s Point near the Sailing School. Fluke spots include south shore of Fishers Island (Isabella Beach, Wilderness Point), Watch Hill to Napatree Point, off the Stonington breakwater, mouth of the Mystic River to Groton Long Point, Thames River channel, Gardiners Bay over to Greenport, NY, Twotree Channel, Black Point/Niantic Bay/River, Long Sand Shoal, Westbrook-Clinton area, Falkner Island area, New Haven Harbor to West Haven, off the mouth of the Housatonic River, Norwalk Islands, and across over to Port Jefferson, NY. Minimum size is 19 inches and the daily creel limit is 3 fish per person. CT Bait & Tackleshop List

BLACK SEA BASS fishing is awesome. Black sea bass and scup (porgy) are still the two most popular fish to target this week in the Western Sound. BSB are just about everywhere and are still chowing down on high-low rigs tipped with clam, squid and sand worms. Although you don’t want to feed the ocean with all of your bait, chumming has been a smart tool. Also, diamond jigs and flashy spinner rigs in colors that glow or pink have done extremely well. This week’s home turf of black sea bass is Sunkin Island, Pennfield Reef, and the mouth of Blackrock Harbor. Another great spot this week is the Middleground in 30′-60′ of water, buoy 18, buoy 20 and BH Buoy.

SCUP (porgy) have been using the same haunts as black sea bass and also sharing the same interest in high-low rigs baited with clams and squid. Sunken Island, Pennfield Reef, mouth of Blackrock Harbor and Long Beach breakwater in Stratford have been their hangout. Scup anglers this week have also been reaching their limits at Gulf Beach breakwater, Walnut Beach, South Benson rocks (along the piers walkway) Saint Mary’s by the Sea, Pleasure Beach Family Pier, Sherwood Island State Park, Compo Beach breakwater, Calf Pasture Beach breakwater, Cummings and Cove Beaches in Stamford and Todd’s Point. Although the Greenwich Town Pier has been indefinitely closed for safety concerns, anglers have actually been catching porgy from the piers fishing from the parking lot. In fact scup are so bountiful this week, it might be easier to just list the place where you cannot find them – ON LAND! Porgy fishing has also been reported at these shore fishing locations: Mystic River Park, UCONN Avery Point, Rocky Neck State Park, Harkness Memorial State Park, Meigs Point Hammonassett State Park and Fort Trumbull State Park. Locate your favorite Enhanced Shore Fishing Opportunities for these hard fighting and excellent eating “Reef Slammers”. These “panfish of the sea” are easily caught on sandworms/cut squid or any other small piece of bait. Contact your local bait and tackleshop for updated fishing information.

BLUEFISH fishing continues to be good. Bluefish have been favoring coming to shore at night with striped bass. Pennfield Reef, Seaside Park, Calf Pasture Beach Pier, Saint Marys and South Benson are producing. Other shore locales this week are Stratford’s Short and Long Beach, Walnut Beach, Jennings Beach, Sandy Point, Silver Sands State Park, Southport Harbor and Five Mile River of the Rowayton section of Norwalk. By day Bluefish are favoring the harbors of Mamaroneck, Greenwich and Cos Cob. Blues are also scattered throughout Middleground, Greens Ledge Lighthouse and the Norwalk Islands including Sheffield, Cockenoe and Chimon. Because there are so many large schools of Bunker (Atlantic Menhaden) tantalizing the these bluefish with a shiny lure in the middle of a school of 5,000 is not going to be very effective. Try aiming your lure just outside the school, where some bluefish look for injured bait to stray from the pack. This method will increase the odds of catching a gator Blue noticing your lure and striking hard.

“Snappers” (juvenile bluefish) and “Harbor Blues” (16 – 22 inches) are also very common along many shore locations. These under sized bluefish provide great sport for shore anglers. Try the lower reaches of tidal rivers and estuaries…you will be glad you did as these predators push the bait up rivers.

BLACKFISH (TAUTOG) fishing has been very good in shallow water (6 – 15 feet). Find your favorite rock pile or oyster bed and enjoy the “taug” fishing. The daily creel limit is 2 fish per person and the minimum size is 16 inches. Tautog love eating crabs…try green, Asian and hermit crabs for bait. Look for tautog in shallow water as they begin spawning over shellfish beds. Other prime locations include: pilings with mussel beds and rock (reef) piles (5 to 30 ft).

BLUE CRAB are in the molting phase (sally crab) and becoming more active in the tidal creeks and rivers as the water warms up. There appears to be a lot of smaller crabs out there…a good sign for a great year of crabbing. Please remember it’s mating season for the crabs and release all egg-bearing females (sooks or lemon bellies). There are some large “jimmies” (male crabs) being captured (8.0 inches spike to spike) along with some impressive sooks. Remember… all egg bearing females must be released without avoidable injury. Minimum carapace length is 5 inches for a hard shell crab. Please contact your local bait and tackle shop for most updated information (local hot spots), legal crab traps and bait to use for your fun-filled crabbing. Legal gear types include: scoop (dip) net, hand line, star crab trap, circular (topless) trap not exceeding 26 inches in diameter. Maryland Style crab traps are prohibited. Chicken with the skin on it (along with a long handle net) is the preferred method to capture these tasty crabs. Blue Crab Fact Sheet

NOTABLE CATCHES –

Species Length (in.) Weight (lbs) Angler

Tiger Shark 108” C&R Pauly Randazzo Jr.

Striped Bass 54” C&R Derek Williams

Striped Bass 43” 35 lb 7 oz Jennifer Zuppe

Scup 19” 3 lb 3 oz Jennifer Zuppe

Black Sea Bass 24.75” 4 lb 12 oz Albert Zuppe

Bluefish 41” 16 lb 4 oz Albert Zuppe

Bluefish 40.5” 17 lb 2 oz Jennifer ZuppI