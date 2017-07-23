SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE INVESTIGATE RECOVERED BODY IN NORWICH

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich police are investigating after a body was found along the Shetucket River. Police were called to a popular fishing spot on Hamilton Ave at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Sergeant Jon Ley could not provide details into the age, gender, or identification of the body, and could not say if foul play was a factor.

New London police said they responded to a stabbing Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Bank Street, according to officials. Police said at least one person was injured but could not provide further details. The street has since reopened.

POWER SUPPLY MALFUNCTIONS AT NEW LONDON APARTMENTS

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – An underground power supply line broke on Saturday, leaving dozens without power, an Eversource representative, Toni Berlandy, said. Crews are working to restore power to the 202 Colman Street building throughout the night but Berlandy could not provide an estimation on when power will be restored. Berlandy said a generation system large enough to supply residents would be brought in temporarily while crews fix the line.

WATERFORD MAN MISSING FOR OVER A WEEK

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – Waterford police along with family and friends are looking for help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen in over a week. Police said Avery Hallbrooks was last seen Friday, July 14. Since then he has not made contact with family or friends.

INFANT BURNED AT ROCKY NECK STATE PARK

NIANTIC, CT (WFSB) – An infant was taken to a local hospital after he was burned at Rocky Neck State Park, according to officials. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a 17-month-old boy was burned after he fell against a Dutch oven that was being used by his family to cook breakfast at a campsite that they were staying at. Police said the infant was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. His burns were characterized as moderate but non-life threatening burns. Although DEEP did not say whether charges had been made, they said the infant’s family is from Middlebury.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN DROWNING

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say a 61-year-old woman apparently drowned in the town of South Kingstown. Police say it happened early Saturday. WJAR-TV reports that several police cruisers were dispatched to Wild Flower Trail just after midnight.

ALCOHOL BAN, FEE PROPOSED FOR GARDNER LAKE

SALEM – The Bulletin reports after ongoing concerns about trash and safety, Salem’s first selectman is looking to the state to make some changes at Gardner Lake State Park. On July 12, First Selectman Kevin Lyden sent a letter to Commissioner Rob Klee at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Lyden is calling for alcohol to be prohibited in the park, and for the state to begin charging an entrance fee. Lyden has scheduled a conference call with DEEP personnel this week. In his letter, Lyden mentions an assault that happened at the park during the July 4 weekend. Lyden said the resident trooper was called to the park and the victim was transported to the hospital with a serious head injury. Lyden hopes an entrance fee would cover the expense of staffing the park.

CT – WATER PLAN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The public is being asked to comment on a new plan that recommends a framework for managing Connecticut’s water into the future. Interested parties have until Nov. 20 to review the Connecticut Water Planning Council’s draft State Water Plan and provide comments. The council plans to hold public hearings on the draft during the late summer and fall. The draft appears on the council’s website at www.ct.gov/water. A 2014 state law directed the council to create a plan to help planners, regulators and lawmakers to make decisions about managing Connecticut’s water resources that’s consistent throughout the state. The draft includes a collection of scientific information, policy recommendations and steps to help frame future water management laws and regulations. Among other things, the report recommends greater public awareness about water conservation.

RI – UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state treasurer’s office says that $12.2 million in unclaimed property was returned to more than 10,000 Rhode Island residents in the last fiscal year. The office of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is currently overseeing more than $330 million in unclaimed property that’s waiting to be reclaimed.