TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

MILLSTONE OWNER WANTS ACTION, NOT STUDY

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The chief executive of the company that owns the Millstone Power Station in Waterford says “the time for a study without action has passed,” referring to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s executive order requiring a review of the nuclear plant’s future economic viability. Paul Koonce, CEO of Dominion Energy Power Generation Group, said Tuesday that Dominion will continue its own strategic assessment of Millstone and make a decision independent of the latest study by Connecticut. Dominion originally wanted state lawmakers to allow Millstone to sell power directly to the state to remain economically viable. That legislation, however, was changed into a study of Millstone’s and other nuclear plants’ financial conditions. Ultimately, lawmakers didn’t vote on the issue. Koonce says “without action this year, the prospects for continued operation of Millstone diminish.”

NORTH FRANKLIN MAN TO SERVE TIME FOR TAX FRAUD

A North Franklin man will serve three months in prison after pleading guilty to tax fraud. The U-S Attorney’s office says 62-year old Joseph Sudik illegally took more than 248-thousand dollars from a trust his late uncle created, and then failed to report the income on his tax returns. Sudik has been ordered to pay the IRS more than 63-thousand dollars plus interest and penalties, plus more than 65-thousand dollars each to three of the four Trustee beneficiaries. He has already paid all four beneficiaries a total of more than 116-thousand dollars in restitution. He’s to report to prison by September 26th.

CONGDON APPEARS TO BE A SHOE-IN

It looks like Preston First Selectman Bob Congdon will serve another term in office. The Republican was cross-endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee last night after nobody else expressed interest in running. Congdon says it’s just as well because now is a tough time for a rookie to take over as first selectman. He thinks it would be difficult for a first-timer to take over the lead role in working with the Mohegan Tribe to develop the former state hospital property. Congdon has served 11 consecutive terms as Preston First Selectman.

IMMIGRANT LIKES HER ROLE

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A housekeeper who’s secured sanctuary inside a Connecticut church says she’s comfortable being a symbol in the push to change immigration laws. Nury Chavarria tells The Associated Press she’s not sure how long she will stay in the make-shift apartment at Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal church in New Haven. It was a Sunday school classroom until last week. She says she needs to stay in the United States for her four children, all U.S. citizens. Church World Services says Chavarria is among at least 13 people across the U.S. living in church-sanctuary. It estimates the number of churches offering sanctuary has risen from 400 to 800 since Donald Trump was elected president. Chavarria, a native Guatemalan, had a July 20 deadline to leave. She instead accepted the church’s sanctuary offer.

GROTON ARRESTS

Four people are arrested in Groton for stealing a motor vehicle, and possessing drugs. 58-year old William Llorens and 33-year old Amy Coleman, both from New London, as well as 24-year old Sandra Rose of Salem, and 27-year old Amber Allard, address unknown, are charged. Town police say they were conducting a surveillance operation outside a local hotel Monday, when they spotted a motor vehicle reported missing out of Hartford. Police found narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which is being returned to its owner.